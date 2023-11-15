Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 15, 2023
How to write your travel bucket list?
First of all, you have to identify your travel style. It can be explored by brainstorming your likes, dislikes and what attracts you the most!
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Work out on your limits. How far can you go while traveling? What are your limits in terms of accommodation? These things should be cleared in mind
#2
Image Source: Pexels
From YouTube videos to Instagram, books, and films; It’s totally up to you how you go about finding your inspiration for traveling
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Discuss ideas with your friends. They might give you a good suggestion
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Now, narrow down all the information you collected and create a bit of clarity. You can choose which destinations you would like to visit
#5
Image Source: Pexels
Similarly, it’s also wise to create a list of activities and adventures that will feature on your bucket list
#6
Image Source: Pexels
Once you have all of your ideas jotted down, it’s a good idea to think about putting them in order
#7
Image Source: Pexels
#8
Image Source: Pexels
Now, it's time to write it down. It will be beneficial if you write it by hands first and then on mobile phone or notepad
Since your bucket list is ready, you need to focus on logistics. Work out on the required logistics before you jet-set off
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Now you’re ready to tick off those bucket list adventures. As soon as you complete one of your bucket list thing, just tick it out and enjoy
#10
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.