Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 15, 2023

How to write your travel bucket list? 

First of all, you have to identify your travel style. It can be explored by brainstorming your likes, dislikes and what attracts you the most! 

Work out on your limits. How far can you go while traveling? What are your limits in terms of accommodation? These things should be cleared in mind 

From YouTube videos to Instagram, books, and films; It’s totally up to you how you go about finding your inspiration for traveling

Discuss ideas with your friends. They might give you a good suggestion

Now, narrow down all the information you collected and create a bit of clarity. You can choose which destinations you would like to visit

Similarly, it’s also wise to create a list of activities and adventures that will feature on your bucket list

Once you have all of your ideas jotted down, it’s a good idea to think about putting them in order

Now, it's time to write it down. It will be beneficial if you write it by hands first and then on mobile phone or notepad 

Since your bucket list is ready, you need to focus on logistics. Work out on the required logistics before you jet-set off

Now you’re ready to tick off those bucket list adventures. As soon as you complete one of your bucket list thing, just tick it out and enjoy

