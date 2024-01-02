Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
January 02, 2023
How zodiac feels at the end of the year
Feeling like they've conquered a marathon, ready to sprint into the next year
Aries
Creating a vision board for the future while debating the meaning of time
Aquarius
Swimming in a sea of mixed emotions, dreaming about what the new year holds, and losing track of time altogether
Pisces
Strutting into the new year like it's their personal red-carpet event
Leo
Reviewing their meticulously organized planner, slightly panicked about missed checkboxes
Virgo
Balancing between reflecting on the past and planning the perfect New Year's Eve outfit
Libra
Plotting their resolutions like a master plan for world domination
Scorpio
Busy booking flights for next year's adventures while still unpacking from the last
Sagittarius
Gemini
Juggling holiday plans like it's another set of personalities
Emotionally nostalgic, creating a scrapbook of the year's memories with tears and glitter
Cancer
