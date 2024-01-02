Heading 3

January 02, 2023

How zodiac feels at the end of the year

Feeling like they've conquered a marathon, ready to sprint into the next year

Aries

Creating a vision board for the future while debating the meaning of time

Aquarius

Swimming in a sea of mixed emotions, dreaming about what the new year holds, and losing track of time altogether

Pisces

Strutting into the new year like it's their personal red-carpet event

Leo

Reviewing their meticulously organized planner, slightly panicked about missed checkboxes

Virgo

Balancing between reflecting on the past and planning the perfect New Year's Eve outfit

Libra

Plotting their resolutions like a master plan for world domination

Scorpio

Busy booking flights for next year's adventures while still unpacking from the last

Sagittarius

Gemini

Juggling holiday plans like it's another set of personalities

Emotionally nostalgic, creating a scrapbook of the year's memories with tears and glitter

Cancer

