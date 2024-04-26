Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

APRIL 26, 2024

How zodiacs apologize after being rude

Okay, I am sorry, but you have to promise that you won't make me angry again

ARIES

Image Source: Shutterstock

I have a gift for you

TAURUS

Image Source: Shutterstock

I wasn't wrong. You are being oversensitive

GEMINI

Image Source: Shutterstock

Please forgive me. What can I do to make things right?

CANCER

Image Source: Shutterstock

Can't you see that I am already feeling bad?

Image Source: Shutterstock

LEO

VIRGO

Image Source: Shutterstock

Sends you a sorry letter

Sorry? For what?

SCORPIO

Image Source: Shutterstock

Hey, can we talk about what happened?

CAPRICORN

Image Source: Shutterstock

AQUARIUS

Image Source: Shutterstock

Don't be in a bad mood all the time. Just forget it

I didn't mean to hurt you. I am sorry if I did

PISCES

Image Source: Shutterstock

