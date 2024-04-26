Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 26, 2024
How zodiacs apologize after being rude
Okay, I am sorry, but you have to promise that you won't make me angry again
ARIES
Image Source: Shutterstock
I have a gift for you
TAURUS
Image Source: Shutterstock
I wasn't wrong. You are being oversensitive
GEMINI
Image Source: Shutterstock
Please forgive me. What can I do to make things right?
CANCER
Image Source: Shutterstock
Can't you see that I am already feeling bad?
Image Source: Shutterstock
LEO
VIRGO
Image Source: Shutterstock
Sends you a sorry letter
Sorry? For what?
SCORPIO
Image Source: Shutterstock
Hey, can we talk about what happened?
CAPRICORN
Image Source: Shutterstock
AQUARIUS
Image Source: Shutterstock
Don't be in a bad mood all the time. Just forget it
I didn't mean to hurt you. I am sorry if I did
PISCES
Image Source: Shutterstock
