fitness and diet plan
Hrithik Roshan’s May 19, 2021
Be it for movies or a regular lifestyle, Hrithik Roshan believes that the focus should be on increasing strength, stamina, endurance and flexibility
When it comes to training for a specific movie role, he trains 4 days a week, twice a day
For warming up his body, Hrithik likes to do a wide range of exercises such as lunges and single-legged squats with a stool
And then moves on to cardio and circuit training. He does 500 crunches in the morning and strength training in the evening
To keep his biceps and triceps strong, the ‘WAR’ actor focuses on doing Concentrated Curls, Straight Arm Dumbbell Pullover, Cable Lying Triceps Extension and Straight Arm Pulldown
Side Lateral Raise, Reverse Fly, Military Press became a part of his shoulder fitness, while Dumbbell Bench Press and Hand Cable Pull were included for chest and back workout
When it comes to diet, the ‘Greek God of Bollywood’ had worked hard with Nutritionist Maraica Johnson to get his diet plan sorted out
For breakfast, Hrithik takes 4 egg whites, 2 brown breads, protein shake, corn flakes with milk and a platter of fresh fruits
His lunch meal comprises 2 rotis, veggies, chicken breast, dal, Caesar's salad, fish platter snack, protein shake, and 4 egg white sandwiches and fruit platter
And dinner includes 6 egg whites, brown bread, half chicken or fish with vegetables
According to Hrithik Roshan, workout is a powerful tool to eliminate stress from our regular life
