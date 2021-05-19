   





fitness and diet plan

Hrithik Roshan’s

May 19, 2021

Be it for movies or a regular lifestyle, Hrithik Roshan believes that the focus should be on increasing strength, stamina, endurance and flexibility

When it comes to training for a specific movie role, he trains 4 days a week, twice a day

For warming up his body, Hrithik likes to do a wide range of exercises such as lunges and single-legged squats with a stool

And then moves on to cardio and circuit training. He does 500 crunches in the morning and strength training in the evening

To keep his biceps and triceps strong, the ‘WAR’ actor focuses on doing Concentrated Curls, Straight Arm Dumbbell Pullover, Cable Lying Triceps Extension and Straight Arm Pulldown
Side Lateral Raise, Reverse Fly, Military Press became a part of his shoulder fitness, while Dumbbell Bench Press and Hand Cable Pull were included for chest and back workout

When it comes to diet, the ‘Greek God of Bollywood’ had worked hard with Nutritionist Maraica Johnson to get his diet plan sorted out

For breakfast, Hrithik takes 4 egg whites, 2 brown breads, protein shake, corn flakes with milk and a platter of fresh fruits

His lunch meal comprises 2 rotis, veggies, chicken breast, dal, Caesar's salad, fish platter snack, protein shake, and 4 egg white sandwiches and fruit platter

And dinner includes 6 egg whites, brown bread, half chicken or fish with vegetables

According to Hrithik Roshan, workout is a powerful tool to eliminate stress from our regular life

