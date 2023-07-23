Heading 3

JUly 23, 2023

 Hrithik Roshan's diet and fitness routine

Hrithik is an Indian actor who appears in Hindi films and is known for his role in War and many more

Hrithik Roshan

Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

The Greek God of Bollywood maintains a strict diet and fitness regime. Take a look at it

Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

Fitness

Hrithik includes cardio in his workout routine and does it for around 45 mins every day either by swimming or running

Cardio

Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

Hrithik eats his proteins consisting of egg whites, and protein shakes to get those muscles

Muscle gain

Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

Training

Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

Hrithik trains two days in a row and takes a day off

Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

Workout

The Kaho Na Pyaar Hai star usually works out for 45-60 mins 

Hrithik has been strict to maintain his physique and makes sure to consume adequate water throughout the day 

Hydration

Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

The Jodhaa Akbar star has a sweet tooth but rarely opts for cheat meals and is very disciplined for his diet

Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

Cheat Meals

Steps

Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

Hrithik makes sure to complete 10,000 steps every day which helps him burn calories and improve flexibility

Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

Hrithik will be seen in the action film ‘Fighter’ with Deepika Padukone

Workfront

