Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 23, 2023
Hrithik Roshan's diet and fitness routine
Hrithik is an Indian actor who appears in Hindi films and is known for his role in War and many more
Hrithik Roshan
Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
The Greek God of Bollywood maintains a strict diet and fitness regime. Take a look at it
Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Fitness
Hrithik includes cardio in his workout routine and does it for around 45 mins every day either by swimming or running
Cardio
Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Hrithik eats his proteins consisting of egg whites, and protein shakes to get those muscles
Muscle gain
Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Training
Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Hrithik trains two days in a row and takes a day off
Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Workout
The Kaho Na Pyaar Hai star usually works out for 45-60 mins
Hrithik has been strict to maintain his physique and makes sure to consume adequate water throughout the day
Hydration
Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
The Jodhaa Akbar star has a sweet tooth but rarely opts for cheat meals and is very disciplined for his diet
Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Cheat Meals
Steps
Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Hrithik makes sure to complete 10,000 steps every day which helps him burn calories and improve flexibility
Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Hrithik will be seen in the action film ‘Fighter’ with Deepika Padukone
Workfront
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.