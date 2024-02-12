Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 12, 2024
Hug day quotes
"A hug is a silent way of saying, 'You matter to me'"
- Tinku Razoria
Image: Pexels
"Sometimes all you need is a hug from the right person, and all your stress will melt away"
- Unknown
Image: Pexels
"A hug is like a boomerang - you get it back right away"
- Bil Keane
Image: Pexels
"Hugs were invented to let people know you love them without having to say anything" - Unknown
Image: Pexels
"A hug is a perfect gift; one size fits all, and nobody minds if you exchange it"
- Unknown
Image: Pexels
"Hugs and kisses are ways to express what cannot be said in words"
- Kacie Conroy
Image: Pexels
"A hug delights and warms and charms. That must be why God gave us arms"
- Unknown
Image: Pexels
"Hugging is a silent way of saying, 'You matter to me'"
- Anonymous
Image: Pexels
"A hug is like a bandage to a hurting wound; it heals the pain"
- Eileen Duffy
Image: Pexels
"Sometimes a hug is all you need to make you feel better"
- Unknown
Image: Pexels
