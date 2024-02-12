Hug day quotes

Heading 3

"A hug is a silent way of saying, 'You matter to me'"
 - Tinku Razoria

"Sometimes all you need is a hug from the right person, and all your stress will melt away"
 - Unknown

"A hug is like a boomerang - you get it back right away"
 - Bil Keane

 "Hugs were invented to let people know you love them without having to say anything" - Unknown

"A hug is a perfect gift; one size fits all, and nobody minds if you exchange it"
- Unknown

"Hugs and kisses are ways to express what cannot be said in words"
 - Kacie Conroy

"A hug delights and warms and charms. That must be why God gave us arms"
- Unknown

"Hugging is a silent way of saying, 'You matter to me'"
 - Anonymous

"A hug is like a bandage to a hurting wound; it heals the pain"
- Eileen Duffy

"Sometimes a hug is all you need to make you feel better"
 - Unknown

