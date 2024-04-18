Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

APRIL 18, 2024

Hungry? Try these wraps and rolls

Crispy taco shells packed with fresh veggies and spices are perfect for having a healthy and comforting meal

Do-it-yourself tacos

Image Source: freepik

Try out these delicious falafel stuffed in pita bread that will satisfy your appetite in no time

Falafel with Pita Bread

Image Source: freepik

Wraps with fresh veggies, spices, and beans mixture, topped with cheese is perfect for all wraps and cheese lovers

Quesadilla

Image Source:  freepik

This light and wholesome snack will satisfy your cravings with its aromatic and authentic Vietnamese flavors

Vietnamese cold spring rolls

Image Source:  freepik

This protein-packed Mexican delicacy is prepared with flour tortillas filled with mild spicy minced meat, perfect to pack for a tasty dinner

Image Source: freepik

Burritos with minced meat stuffing

This famous street food Mutton Kathi roll is the comforting and go-to roll to try for all meat lovers

Mutton Kathi Roll

Image Source: freepik

Indulge in a tasty roll bite loaded with full of chicken and aromatic masalas for a perfect burst of flavor

Chicken Shawarma

Image Source: freepik

Paneer Tikka Kathi Roll

Image Source: freepik

Experience the goodness of paneer rolled in a paratha with your favorite veggies adding nutrition to your meal

Hazelnut Asian Lettuce Wrap

Image Source: freepik

Taste the perfect mix of tangy sauces, and exotic spices loaded with juicy chicken wrapped in lettuce leaves, making it a healthy wrap option

Paneer and Salsa Tortilla wraps

Image Source: freepik

Combine the fresh paneer and Indian ingredients and enjoy them with a crunch of tortilla- a perfect wrap fusion recipe

