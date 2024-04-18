Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
APRIL 18, 2024
Hungry? Try these wraps and rolls
Crispy taco shells packed with fresh veggies and spices are perfect for having a healthy and comforting meal
Do-it-yourself tacos
Try out these delicious falafel stuffed in pita bread that will satisfy your appetite in no time
Falafel with Pita Bread
Image Source: freepik
Wraps with fresh veggies, spices, and beans mixture, topped with cheese is perfect for all wraps and cheese lovers
Quesadilla
Image Source: freepik
This light and wholesome snack will satisfy your cravings with its aromatic and authentic Vietnamese flavors
Vietnamese cold spring rolls
Image Source: freepik
This protein-packed Mexican delicacy is prepared with flour tortillas filled with mild spicy minced meat, perfect to pack for a tasty dinner
Image Source: freepik
Burritos with minced meat stuffing
This famous street food Mutton Kathi roll is the comforting and go-to roll to try for all meat lovers
Mutton Kathi Roll
Image Source: freepik
Indulge in a tasty roll bite loaded with full of chicken and aromatic masalas for a perfect burst of flavor
Chicken Shawarma
Image Source: freepik
Paneer Tikka Kathi Roll
Image Source: freepik
Experience the goodness of paneer rolled in a paratha with your favorite veggies adding nutrition to your meal
Hazelnut Asian Lettuce Wrap
Image Source: freepik
Taste the perfect mix of tangy sauces, and exotic spices loaded with juicy chicken wrapped in lettuce leaves, making it a healthy wrap option
Paneer and Salsa Tortilla wraps
Image Source: freepik
Combine the fresh paneer and Indian ingredients and enjoy them with a crunch of tortilla- a perfect wrap fusion recipe
