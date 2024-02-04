Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 4, 2024
Husband quotes
"In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine"
#1
Image: freepik
"Love doesn't make the world go 'round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile"
#2
Image: freepik
"I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you"
#3
Image: freepik
"My heart is, and always will be, yours"
#4
Image: freepik
"If I had a flower for every time I thought of you, I could walk in my garden forever"
#5
Image: freepik
"I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride"
#6
Image: freepik
"Love is a promise; love is a souvenir, once given never forgotten, never let it disappear"
#7
Image: freepik
"A happy marriage is a long conversation that always seems too short"
#8
Image: freepik
“To my beloved husband: Your love and support have helped me become the person I am today. Thank you for always being there for me"
#9
Image: freepik
"In your arms, I find solace, and in your love, I find inspiration. You are my guiding star, leading me towards a brighter future"
#10
Image: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.