Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 16, 2023

I am Sorry quotes

“I’m not very good at saying sorry, but I apologize.“

#1

Image: Pexels

“I trust fate and I believe in love, which is why I know you’ll accept my apology. I’m sorry.”

#2

Image: Pexels

“Nothing is right in this world if I can’t make this right. Please give me another chance to become a better version of myself. I am sorry, my dearest.”

#3

Image: Pexels

“Is it too late now to say sorry?”

#4

Image: Freepik

“I can’t change what I did, but I can and will do better”

 #5

Image: Pexels

"Everything is my fault, I'll take the blame."

 #6

Image: Pexels

"Oh I'm sorry for blaming you for everything I just couldn't do, and I've hurt myself from hurting you."

 #7

Image: Pexels

"I never meant to cause you any sorrow. I never meant to cause you any pain."

 #8

Image: Freepik

“For all the memories we share, for all the smiles we have, it breaks my heart to see you sad. I am so sorry, baby.” 

 #9

Image: Pexels

“For all the pain and headaches I have caused you, I intend to give you twice the joy and peace. Just let go of the past.”

#10

Image: Pexels

