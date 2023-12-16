Heading 3
I am Sorry quotes
“I’m not very good at saying sorry, but I apologize.“
#1
Image: Pexels
“I trust fate and I believe in love, which is why I know you’ll accept my apology. I’m sorry.”
#2
Image: Pexels
“Nothing is right in this world if I can’t make this right. Please give me another chance to become a better version of myself. I am sorry, my dearest.”
#3
Image: Pexels
“Is it too late now to say sorry?”
#4
Image: Freepik
“I can’t change what I did, but I can and will do better”
#5
Image: Pexels
"Everything is my fault, I'll take the blame."
#6
Image: Pexels
"Oh I'm sorry for blaming you for everything I just couldn't do, and I've hurt myself from hurting you."
#7
Image: Pexels
"I never meant to cause you any sorrow. I never meant to cause you any pain."
#8
Image: Freepik
“For all the memories we share, for all the smiles we have, it breaks my heart to see you sad. I am so sorry, baby.”
#9
Image: Pexels
“For all the pain and headaches I have caused you, I intend to give you twice the joy and peace. Just let go of the past.”
#10
Image: Pexels
