#1
I care not what others think of what I do, but I care very much about what I think of what I do. That is character!
#2
I don’t care enough to have an opinion
#3
Don’t let behavior of other destroy your inner peace
#4
You can’t control how other people see you or think of you. But you have to be comfortable with that
#5
Don’t let the voice of others’ opinion draw out your own inner voice
#6
The less you care the happier you’ll be
#7
You will never gain anyone’s approval by begging for it. When you stand confident in your own worth, respect follows
#8
Don’t sacrifice yourself too much, because if you sacrifice too much there’s nothing else you can give and nobody else will care
#9
I don’t care what everyone thinks- except my Wifi
#10
