 Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

OCTOBER 31, 2023

I Don’t Care Quotes

I don’t care what you think about me. I don’t think about you at all

I care not what others think of what I do, but I care very much about what I think of what I do. That is character!

I don’t care enough to have an opinion

Don’t let behavior of other destroy your inner peace

You can’t control how other people see you or think of you. But you have to be comfortable with that 

Don’t let the voice of others’ opinion draw out your own inner voice

The less you care the happier you’ll be

You will never gain anyone’s approval by begging for it. When you stand confident in your own worth, respect follows

Don’t sacrifice yourself too much, because if you sacrifice too much there’s nothing else you can give and nobody else will care

I don’t care what everyone thinks- except my Wifi

