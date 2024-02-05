Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 05, 2024

I Miss You Quotes

"I wish I had done everything on earth with you"

#1

"I only miss you when I’m breathing"

#2

"I miss you, and I want to be with you. It’s as simple and as complicated as that”

#3

“I miss you more than the sun misses the sky at night”

#4

“The reason it hurts so much to separate is because our souls are connected”

#5

 "No matter where you go, you will always be in my heart" 

#6

“There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart”

#7

“Half of me is missing, and the other half is missing you”

#8

 “I miss you once I wake up, and I miss you once I fall asleep. I wish that we could always be together”

#9

“All I know is, being away from you…makes it hard to breathe. I miss you so much”

#10

