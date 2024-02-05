Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 05, 2024
I Miss You Quotes
"I wish I had done everything on earth with you"
#1
Image: freepik
"I only miss you when I’m breathing"
#2
Image: freepik
"I miss you, and I want to be with you. It’s as simple and as complicated as that”
#3
Image: freepik
“I miss you more than the sun misses the sky at night”
#4
Image: freepik
“The reason it hurts so much to separate is because our souls are connected”
#5
Image: freepik
"No matter where you go, you will always be in my heart"
#6
Image: freepik
“There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart”
#7
Image: freepik
“Half of me is missing, and the other half is missing you”
#8
Image: freepik
“I miss you once I wake up, and I miss you once I fall asleep. I wish that we could always be together”
#9
Image: freepik
“All I know is, being away from you…makes it hard to breathe. I miss you so much”
#10
Image: freepik
