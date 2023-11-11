Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
NOVEMBER 11, 2023
Ice Cream flavors to try
Made from vanilla bean, vanilla ice cream is delicious and among the most popular flavors in the world
Vanilla
Image Source: Pexels
Chocolate ice-cream is considered as the oldest flavor when we talk about frozen desserts. You must try this
Chocolate
Image Source: Pexels
It can be made with strawberry flavoring but the best versions are made with fresh strawberries blended in with eggs, cream, sugar, and vanilla
Strawberry
Image Source: Pexels
Chocolate chip ice cream is basically vanilla ice cream enriched with mini chocolate chips
Chocolate Chip
Image Source: Pexels
This bright pink color ice-cream is made from teaberries, a crimson-colored pea-sized fruit
Teaberry
Image Source: Pexels
Known for its distinctively pale green color, it has a wonderfully nutty flavor derived from finely ground pistachios and almond paste
Pistachio
Image Source: Pexels
A caramel-like sweet made with brown sugar and butter is the driving ingredient in this luscious flavor of ice cream
Butterscotch
Image Source: Pexels
Mango
Image Source: Pexels
We all have fond memories of the summer season and mangoes. Thus, the mango-flavored ice cream makes for the perfect tropical heat
Kulfi flavor ice cream is undeniably among the most demanded ice creams in India
Kulfi
Image Source: Pexels
It is a candied fruit ice cream which has a soft and fluffy treat in it. It’s filled with a variety of tropical fruits and coated with sugar, milk or cream
Tutti Frutti
Image Source: Pexels
