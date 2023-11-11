Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 11, 2023

Ice Cream flavors to try

Made from vanilla bean, vanilla ice cream is delicious and among the most popular flavors in the world

Vanilla 

Image Source: Pexels 

Chocolate ice-cream is considered as the oldest flavor when we talk about frozen desserts. You must try this

Chocolate 

Image Source: Pexels 

It can be made with strawberry flavoring but the best versions are made with fresh strawberries blended in with eggs, cream, sugar, and vanilla

Strawberry

Image Source: Pexels 

Chocolate chip ice cream is basically vanilla ice cream enriched with mini chocolate chips

Chocolate Chip

Image Source: Pexels 

This bright pink color ice-cream is made from teaberries, a crimson-colored pea-sized fruit 

Teaberry

Image Source: Pexels 

Known for its distinctively pale green color, it has a wonderfully nutty flavor derived from finely ground pistachios and almond paste

 Pistachio

Image Source: Pexels 

A caramel-like sweet made with brown sugar and butter is the driving ingredient in this luscious flavor of ice cream

Butterscotch

Image Source: Pexels 

 Mango

Image Source: Pexels 

We all have fond memories of the summer season and mangoes. Thus, the mango-flavored ice cream makes for the perfect tropical heat

Kulfi flavor ice cream is undeniably among the most demanded ice creams in India

 Kulfi 

Image Source: Pexels 

It is a candied fruit ice cream which has a soft and fluffy treat in it. It’s filled with a variety of tropical fruits and coated with sugar, milk or cream

Tutti Frutti 

Image Source: Pexels 

