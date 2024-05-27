Heading 3
Ice Cream Sundae Recipe
- 1 cup vanilla ice cream
- 1/2 cup hot fudge sauce
- 1/4 cup caramel sauce
- 1/4 cup chopped nuts
- Whipped cream
- Cherries
- Sprinkles (optional)
Ingredients
Scoop 1 cup of vanilla ice cream into a bowl or sundae dish. Ensure the scoops are rounded and firm
Scoop the Ice Cream
Heat 1/2 cup of hot fudge sauce in the microwave for 15-20 seconds. Stir until smooth and pourable
Heat the Fudge
Drizzle the warm fudge sauce over the ice cream. Cover the ice cream generously for a rich flavour
Drizzle the Fudge
Drizzle 1/4 cup of caramel sauce over the hot fudge and ice cream. Let it flow over the sides
Add Caramel Sauce
Sprinkle 1/4 cup of chopped nuts over the sauces. Use your favorite nuts: almonds, peanuts, or walnuts
Sprinkle the Nuts
Top with a generous swirl of whipped cream. Make a tall, fluffy peak for visual appeal
Top with Whipped Cream
Place some cherries on top to add some pop of colour
Place the Cherries
Add Sprinkles (Optional)
Add colorful sprinkles if desired. Sprinkle them over the entire sundae for a festive touch
Grab a spoon and dig in! Savour the blend of creamy, crunchy, and sweet flavours
Enjoy Your Sundae!
