Sanjukta Choudhury

may 27, 2024

Ice Cream Sundae Recipe

- 1 cup vanilla ice cream
- 1/2 cup hot fudge sauce
- 1/4 cup caramel sauce
- 1/4 cup chopped nuts
- Whipped cream
- Cherries
- Sprinkles (optional)

Ingredients

Image Source: Freepik

Scoop 1 cup of vanilla ice cream into a bowl or sundae dish. Ensure the scoops are rounded and firm

Scoop the Ice Cream

Heat 1/2 cup of hot fudge sauce in the microwave for 15-20 seconds. Stir until smooth and pourable

Heat the Fudge

Drizzle the warm fudge sauce over the ice cream. Cover the ice cream generously for a rich flavour

Drizzle the Fudge

Drizzle 1/4 cup of caramel sauce over the hot fudge and ice cream. Let it flow over the sides

Add Caramel Sauce

Sprinkle 1/4 cup of chopped nuts over the sauces. Use your favorite nuts: almonds, peanuts, or walnuts

Sprinkle the Nuts

Top with a generous swirl of whipped cream. Make a tall, fluffy peak for visual appeal

Top with Whipped Cream

Place some cherries on top to add some pop of colour

Place the Cherries

Add Sprinkles (Optional)

Add colorful sprinkles if desired. Sprinkle them over the entire sundae for a festive touch

Grab a spoon and dig in! Savour the blend of creamy, crunchy, and sweet flavours

Enjoy Your Sundae!

