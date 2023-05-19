mAY 19, 2023
Ice popsicles recipes for summer
2 cups of fresh fruit juice, 1/4 cup of sugar, 1/2 cup of water, Ice pop moulds, Wooden sticks
Ingredients
In a saucepan, combine the sugar and water. Heat the mixture on low heat, stirring continuously until the sugar is completely dissolved
Instruction
Once the sugar is dissolved, remove the pan from heat and let the mixture cool
In a blender, puree the fruit until smooth. If you're using fruit juice, skip this step
Add the cooled sugar syrup to the fruit puree or juice and stir well
Pour the mixture into ice pop moulds, filling them about 3/4 of the way
Insert a wooden stick into each mould, making sure it's centred
Freeze the moulds for at least 6 hours or until the popsicles are completely frozen
To remove the popsicles from the moulds, run them under warm water for a few seconds until they come out easily
You can experiment with different fruit combinations and add-ins like chopped fruits, chocolate chips or nuts to make your popsicles more interesting
Experiment
