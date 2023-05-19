Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

lifestyle

mAY 19, 2023

Ice popsicles recipes for summer

Image- Pexels

2 cups of fresh fruit juice, 1/4 cup of sugar, 1/2 cup of water, Ice pop moulds, Wooden sticks

Ingredients

Image- Pexels

In a saucepan, combine the sugar and water. Heat the mixture on low heat, stirring continuously until the sugar is completely dissolved

Instruction

Image- Pexels

Once the sugar is dissolved, remove the pan from heat and let the mixture cool

Instruction

Image- Pexels

In a blender, puree the fruit until smooth. If you're using fruit juice, skip this step

Instruction

Image- Pexels

Add the cooled sugar syrup to the fruit puree or juice and stir well

Instruction

Image- Pexels

Pour the mixture into ice pop moulds, filling them about 3/4 of the way

Instruction

Image- Pexels

Insert a wooden stick into each mould, making sure it's centred

Instruction

Image- Pexels

Freeze the moulds for at least 6 hours or until the popsicles are completely frozen

Instruction

Image- Pexels

To remove the popsicles from the moulds, run them under warm water for a few seconds until they come out easily

Instruction

Image- Pexels

You can experiment with different fruit combinations and add-ins like chopped fruits, chocolate chips or nuts to make your popsicles more interesting

Experiment

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here