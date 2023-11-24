Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 24, 2023

Icebreaker questions

What's your favorite way to spend a weekend?

#1

If you could have dinner with any historical figure, who would it be and why?

#2

What's the most interesting place you've ever visited?

#3

If you could pick up a new skill in an instant, what would it be?

#4

What's your all-time favorite movie or TV show?

#5

If you could travel to any fictional world, where would you go?

#6

What's a goal or dream you have for the future?

#7

If you could have any superpower, which one would you choose and how would you use it?

#8

What's the most memorable book you've ever read?

#9

If you could have a dinner party with any three people, who would they be and why?

#10

