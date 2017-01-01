Heading 3

Iconic BTS locations
for ARMY to explore

If you’re a K-drama or K-pop lover, this place needs no introduction! Dongjak Bridge, or Dongjakdaegyo Bridge, is one of the most famous bridges in Seoul, whose mesmerizing sight draws many tourists and locals

IMAGE CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Dongjak Bridge

Also called the ‘Bangtan Bus Stop’, this location enjoys popularity owing to the band’s You Never Walk Alone cover. This isn’t an actual bus stop and was only built for BTS album

IMAGE CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Hyangho Beach Bus Stop

This abandoned, quant station in the Gyeonggi Province is perfect for those thrill-seeking folks looking to reminisce about BTS’ rise to global stardom

IMAGE CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Iryeong Station

If you’re a fan of BTS’ Butter era, this place is for you! Thanks to the band’s superhit Butter album photos in 2021, the Maengbang Beach in Samcheok (which long went unnoticed), saw a huge influx of tourists

IMAGE CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Maengbang Beach

From BTS’ 2017 album photoshoot for Love Yourself: Her, (E Version), this restaurant is (quite literally) a treat for all ARMY. Apart from delicious pizzas, this place offers amazing photogenic spots with its vintage laundry theme

IMAGE CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Laundry Pizza

Channel your inner Suga at this architectural wonder! For those unfamiliar, the Yongin Daejanggeum Park is where the BTS member filmed his solo video for Agust D’s Daechwita

IMAGE CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Yongin Daejanggeum Park

Collect your favorite BTS-themed goodies at these cutesy BT21 stores operational in Gangnam and Hongdae. BT21 comes as a collaboration between BTS and LINE Friends

IMAGE CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC 

BT21 LINE Friends Store and Cafe

If you want to get an idea of what BTS’ rookie days looked like, Yoojung Sikdang is a must-visit place. The band used to visit this restaurant regularly during their pre-debut days 

IMAGE CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Yoojung Sikdang Restaurant

This place has seen the BTS members embroiled in extensive hard work to become the global icons we know today! The band members would often operate from this building

IMAGE CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Old Big Hit Entertainment Studio

If you’ve watched BTS’ weekly variety show, Run BTS!, this place isn’t a novelty to you. For those unfamiliar, RM and V had to climb the mountain and see the sunrise as a punishment

IMAGE CREDITS: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Achasan Mountain

