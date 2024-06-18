Heading 3

JUNE 18, 2024

Ideal Morning routine for a better start 


Don't check your phone for the first 15 minutes 

#1

Make your bed and clean your room

#2

Drink 500ml of water 

#3

Do 5-10 minute stretch or exercise 

#4

Brush your teeth and wash your face 

#5

Do Yoga or meditation 

#6

Take a cold shower 

#7

Eat good breakfast 

#8

Take probiotics and vitamins 

#9

#10

Journal 3 things you are grateful for 

