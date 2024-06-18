Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
JUNE 18, 2024
Ideal Morning routine for a better start
Don't check your phone for the first 15 minutes
#1
Image: Pexels
Make your bed and clean your room
#2
Image: Pexels
Drink 500ml of water
Image: Pexels
#3
Do 5-10 minute stretch or exercise
#4
Image: Pexels
Brush your teeth and wash your face
#5
Image: Pexels
Do Yoga or meditation
#6
Image: Pexels
Take a cold shower
#7
Image: Pexels
Eat good breakfast
#8
Image: Pexels
Take probiotics and vitamins
#9
Image: Pexels
#10
Image: Pexels
Journal 3 things you are grateful for
