Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
lifestyle
AUGUST 28, 2023
Ideas to vitalize bond with your sister
Image: Pexels
If you both have got too busy with your schedules, select a date that works for you both and plan a sleepover
Sleepover
If you both have a lot to catch up on, watch the latest series and take an update on each other’s life
Image: Pexels
Binge Watch
Groove to some music, have fun, and bond better with each other! You can hit the club or simply dance in your living room
Image: Pexels
Dancing
If you both enjoy cooking or baking, you can do so and savor the joy of bonding over simple things
Image: Pexels
Cooking
Scrapbook
Image: Pexels
If you wish to take a trip down memory lane and recall your childhood memories together, make a scrapbook
Image: Pexels
Shopping spree
Shopping for each other can never get too old! You both can go on a shopping spree and enjoy some time together
If you wish to plan a weekend together, you can explore a nearby town or city together while creating beautiful memories
Trip
Image: Pexels
Music is one of the best ways to bond better! Feel the thrill of attending a live concert together
Concert
Image: Pexels
Stargazing
Image: Pexels
Amid the hustle and bustle of the city, find a calm place to stargaze and share your life updates
Image: Pexels
It might be simple, but a coffee date can do wonders for your bond! If you are short on time and cannot explore other options, this should be your pick
Coffee Date
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.