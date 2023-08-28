Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

lifestyle

AUGUST 28, 2023

Ideas to vitalize bond with your sister 

Image: Pexels

If you both have got too busy with your schedules, select a date that works for you both and plan a sleepover

Sleepover 

If you both have a lot to catch up on, watch the latest series and take an update on each other’s life 

Image: Pexels

Binge Watch 

Groove to some music, have fun, and bond better with each other! You can hit the club or simply dance in your living room 

Image: Pexels

 Dancing 

If you both enjoy cooking or baking, you can do so and savor the joy of bonding over simple things

Image: Pexels

 Cooking 

 Scrapbook 

Image: Pexels

If you wish to take a trip down memory lane and recall your childhood memories together, make a scrapbook 

Image: Pexels 

Shopping spree 

Shopping for each other can never get too old! You both can go on a shopping spree and enjoy some time together 

If you wish to plan a weekend together, you can explore a nearby town or city together while creating beautiful memories 

Trip

Image: Pexels 

Music is one of the best ways to bond better! Feel the thrill of attending a live concert together 

Concert 

Image: Pexels

Stargazing 

Image: Pexels

Amid the hustle and bustle of the city, find a calm place to stargaze and share your life updates

Image: Pexels 

It might be simple, but a coffee date can do wonders for your bond! If you are short on time and cannot explore other options, this should be your pick

Coffee Date 

