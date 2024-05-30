Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

may 30, 2024

Idli Fry Recipe

- Leftover Idlis
- Oil 
- Mustard and Cumin Seeds
- Green Chillies
- Curry Leaves
- Onion
- Turmeric and Red Chilli Powder
- Salt to taste
- Coriander Leaves

Ingredients

Cut leftover idlis into bite-sized pieces

 Prepare the Idlis

Heat oil in a pan on medium flame

Heat the Oil

Add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add cumin seeds and sauté for a few seconds

Add Mustard and Cumin Seeds

Add chopped green chilies and curry leaves. Sauté for 1-2 minutes until fragrant

Add Aromatics

Add finely chopped onions. Cook until onions turn golden brown

Add Onions

Add turmeric and red chili powder. Mix well

Spice it Up

Add the idli pieces to the pan. Toss them gently to coat them with the spices

Fry the Idlis

Season and Cook

Add salt to taste. Fry the idlis until they are crispy and golden brown

Garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot with chutney or ketchup

Garnish and Serve

