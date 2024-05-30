Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
may 30, 2024
Idli Fry Recipe
- Leftover Idlis
- Oil
- Mustard and Cumin Seeds
- Green Chillies
- Curry Leaves
- Onion
- Turmeric and Red Chilli Powder
- Salt to taste
- Coriander Leaves
Ingredients
Image Source: Freepik
Cut leftover idlis into bite-sized pieces
Prepare the Idlis
Image Source: Freepik
Heat oil in a pan on medium flame
Heat the Oil
Image Source: Freepik
Add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add cumin seeds and sauté for a few seconds
Add Mustard and Cumin Seeds
Image Source: Freepik
Add chopped green chilies and curry leaves. Sauté for 1-2 minutes until fragrant
Image Source: Freepik
Add Aromatics
Add finely chopped onions. Cook until onions turn golden brown
Add Onions
Image Source: Freepik
Add turmeric and red chili powder. Mix well
Spice it Up
Image Source: Freepik
Add the idli pieces to the pan. Toss them gently to coat them with the spices
Fry the Idlis
Image Source: Freepik
Season and Cook
Image Source: Freepik
Add salt to taste. Fry the idlis until they are crispy and golden brown
Garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot with chutney or ketchup
Garnish and Serve
Image Source: Freepik
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.
Click Here