Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 13, 2024
If your favorite dish had a dating profile
If you're into cheesy pickup lines, then you've found your match. Let's get hot and steamy, one slice at a time
Pizza
Image: pexels
Love long chats with chai, and life of every party. Swipe right if you can handle my deliciousness
Samosa
Image: pexels
Two peas in a pod, but make that hummus and pita. Swipe right and let's indulge in a tasty threesome with hummus, pita, and you leading the way!
Hummus & Pita
Image: pexels
Steaming hot and irresistible. Swipe right if you wanna dumpling and chill
Momos
Image: Shutterstock
Simple and refreshing. Looking to add a little zest to your life? Swipe right for a crisp and vibrant time!
Salad
Image: pexels
Life's too short to skip snacks. Swipe right for some wholesome conversations with a dash of spicy flavor. Are you ready to indulge?
Dhokla
Image: Shutterstock
I am the scoop of your dreams. Let's make every moment deliciously unforgettable
Ice Cream
Image: pexels
Here to steal your heart and your appetite. Swipe right and let's explore the delicious side of life
Dosa
Image: Shutterstock
Looking for someone to share sweet memories with. Swipe right and let's spoon together
Kheer
Image: pexels
Fluffy, Delicious, and Hoping to Stack Up Some Love. Let's Flip into Romance!
Pancakes
Image: pexels
