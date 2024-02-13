Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 13, 2024

If your favorite dish had a dating profile

If you're into cheesy pickup lines, then you've found your match. Let's get hot and steamy, one slice at a time

Pizza

Image: pexels 

Love long chats with chai, and life of every party. Swipe right if you can handle my deliciousness

Samosa

Image: pexels 

Two peas in a pod, but make that hummus and pita. Swipe right and let's indulge in a tasty threesome with hummus, pita, and you leading the way!

Hummus & Pita

Image: pexels 

Steaming hot and irresistible. Swipe right if you wanna dumpling and chill

Momos

Image: Shutterstock 

Simple and refreshing. Looking to add a little zest to your life? Swipe right for a crisp and vibrant time!

Salad

Image: pexels 

Life's too short to skip snacks. Swipe right for some wholesome conversations with a dash of spicy flavor. Are you ready to indulge?

Dhokla

Image: Shutterstock 

I am the scoop of your dreams. Let's make every moment deliciously unforgettable

Ice Cream

Image: pexels 

Here to steal your heart and your appetite. Swipe right and let's explore the delicious side of life

Dosa

Image: Shutterstock 

Looking for someone to share sweet memories with. Swipe right and let's spoon together

Kheer

Image: pexels 

Fluffy, Delicious, and Hoping to Stack Up Some Love. Let's Flip into Romance! 

Pancakes

Image: pexels 

