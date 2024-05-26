Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

may 26, 2024

If zodiacs were to use pick-up lines

“Nice pants. Can I test the zipper?”

ARIES

“Don't bite your own lips, you're so selfish! Lemme do it for you”

Taurus

“I lost my teddy bear, can I sleep with you?”

Gemini

“I hate texting. Come live with me”

LEO

“I like your last name. Can I have it?”

VIRGO

“You make it kinda hard not to stare”

LIBRA

“Can I borrow a kiss? I promise to give it back”

SCORPIO

“Can I tie your shoes? I don't want you to fall for anyone else”

CAPRICORN

AQUARIUS

“I'm not a photographer, but I can picture us together”

“I like you. Bye”

Pisces

