Jiya Surana
lifestyle
may 26, 2024
If zodiacs were to use pick-up lines
“Nice pants. Can I test the zipper?”
ARIES
“Don't bite your own lips, you're so selfish! Lemme do it for you”
Taurus
“I lost my teddy bear, can I sleep with you?”
Gemini
“I hate texting. Come live with me”
LEO
“I like your last name. Can I have it?”
VIRGO
“You make it kinda hard not to stare”
LIBRA
“Can I borrow a kiss? I promise to give it back”
SCORPIO
“Can I tie your shoes? I don't want you to fall for anyone else”
CAPRICORN
AQUARIUS
“I'm not a photographer, but I can picture us together”
“I like you. Bye”
Pisces
