Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 17, 2023

Ileana D'cruz's fitness routine

Ileana D'cruz is an actress who predominantly works in Indian cinema

Her career

Image: Ileana D'cruz's instagram

The actress follows a rigorous fitness routine and diet to stay healthy and keep her body toned

Image: Ileana D'cruz's instagram

Fitness and diet

Ileana is a regular yoga practitioner and swears by its health benefits

Yoga

Image: Ileana D'cruz's instagram

The actress follows a nutritional diet to stay healthy and in the best shape

Nutritional diet

Image: Ileana D'cruz's instagram

Gym

Image: Ileana D'cruz's instagram

Although Ileana likes to include different workouts in her routine, she hits the gym regularly for its benefits as well

Image: Ileana D'cruz's instagram

Resistance training

The actress engages in resistance training for muscle gain and optimum weight loss

Ileana likes to have small meals throughout the day instead of fuller meals to manage her cravings

Small meals

Image: Ileana D'cruz's instagram

The actress engages in swimming as a part of her workout and swims 2 days a week

Swimming

Image: Ileana D'cruz's instagram

Importance of movement

Image: Ileana D'cruz's instagram

Ileana believes that movement is important and also engages in activities like dancing

Image: Ileana D'cruz's instagram

The actress is careful of what she eats but doesn't deprive herself of her favorite foods either

Cravings 

