Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 17, 2023
Ileana D'cruz's fitness routine
Ileana D'cruz is an actress who predominantly works in Indian cinema
Her career
Image: Ileana D'cruz's instagram
The actress follows a rigorous fitness routine and diet to stay healthy and keep her body toned
Image: Ileana D'cruz's instagram
Fitness and diet
Ileana is a regular yoga practitioner and swears by its health benefits
Yoga
Image: Ileana D'cruz's instagram
The actress follows a nutritional diet to stay healthy and in the best shape
Nutritional diet
Image: Ileana D'cruz's instagram
Gym
Image: Ileana D'cruz's instagram
Although Ileana likes to include different workouts in her routine, she hits the gym regularly for its benefits as well
Image: Ileana D'cruz's instagram
Resistance training
The actress engages in resistance training for muscle gain and optimum weight loss
Ileana likes to have small meals throughout the day instead of fuller meals to manage her cravings
Small meals
Image: Ileana D'cruz's instagram
The actress engages in swimming as a part of her workout and swims 2 days a week
Swimming
Image: Ileana D'cruz's instagram
Importance of movement
Image: Ileana D'cruz's instagram
Ileana believes that movement is important and also engages in activities like dancing
Image: Ileana D'cruz's instagram
The actress is careful of what she eats but doesn't deprive herself of her favorite foods either
Cravings
