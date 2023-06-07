Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JUNE 07, 2023
Must try celebrity favorite restaurants and cafes
Olive Bar and Kitchen, located in Khar, is a hit for serving amazing Italian and Mediterranean cuisine and it is a go-to place for Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Shilpa Shetty-owned Bastian is no stranger to receiving appreciation for its mouthwatering delicacies like salmon, lobster rolls, and cocktails. Sonam Kapoor is a huge fan of the food served here
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
A place that serves mouth-melting prawn curries and is famous for its crab? The restaurant is none other than the Ministry of Crab and Vicky Kaushal has graced the place on several occasions
Vicky Kaushal
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Cecconi’s (Soho House) serves some finger-licking delicacies which have captured the attention of Deepika Padukone! If you wish to dine watching the serene waves, this place is a must try
Deepika Padukone
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Hakkasan serves the best Chinese food in the town and it’s Katrina Kaif’s absolute favorite. If you are an ardent Chinese lover, this place should be on your list
Katrina Kaif
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
BKC is a commercial hub but Yauatcha has grabbed the attention of several celebrities including Hrithik Roshan for its lip-smacking food
Hrithik Roshan
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
The heartthrob of Bollywood is fond of fresh and organic food served at Farmer’s Cafe located in Bandra! If you wish to get an insight into Shahid’s palette, Farmer’s Cafe is your place
Shahid Kapoor
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
The Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani fame is a regular visitor at Prithvi Cafe in Juhu started by Prithvi Raj Kapoor, one of the pioneers of Hindi cinema
Kalki Koechlin
Image: Kalki Koechlin Instagram
Raveena Tandon
Image: Raveena Tandon Instagram
Foo in Bandra serves quality Asian food and its ambiance is a hit with Bollywood celebs! The flavorful and artistically crafted dim sums are Raveena’s go-to order
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Bandra is a hub for celebrity favorite restaurants and the Pali Village Cafe is no exception! The poised and elegant Kareena Kapoor Khan is smitten by the rustic and intimate settings at this cozy cafe
