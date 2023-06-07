Heading 3

JUNE 07, 2023

Must try celebrity favorite restaurants and cafes 

Olive Bar and Kitchen, located in Khar, is a hit for serving amazing Italian and Mediterranean cuisine and it is a go-to place for Sara Ali Khan 

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Shilpa Shetty-owned Bastian is no stranger to receiving appreciation for its mouthwatering delicacies like salmon, lobster rolls, and cocktails. Sonam Kapoor is a huge fan of the food served here

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

A place that serves mouth-melting prawn curries and is famous for its crab? The restaurant is none other than the Ministry of Crab and Vicky Kaushal has graced the place on several occasions 

 Vicky Kaushal 

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Cecconi’s (Soho House) serves some finger-licking delicacies which have captured the attention of Deepika Padukone! If you wish to dine watching the serene waves, this place is a must try 

Deepika Padukone 

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Hakkasan serves the best Chinese food in the town and it’s Katrina Kaif’s absolute favorite. If you are an ardent Chinese lover, this place should be on your list 

Katrina Kaif 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

BKC is a commercial hub but Yauatcha has grabbed the attention of several celebrities including Hrithik Roshan for its lip-smacking food 

 Hrithik Roshan 

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

The heartthrob of Bollywood is fond of fresh and organic food served at Farmer’s Cafe located in Bandra! If you wish to get an insight into Shahid’s palette, Farmer’s Cafe is your place

Shahid Kapoor 

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

The Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani fame is a regular visitor at Prithvi Cafe in Juhu started by Prithvi Raj Kapoor, one of the pioneers of Hindi cinema

Kalki Koechlin 

Image: Kalki Koechlin Instagram

Raveena Tandon 

Image: Raveena Tandon Instagram

Foo in Bandra serves quality Asian food and its ambiance is a hit with Bollywood celebs! The flavorful and artistically crafted dim sums are Raveena’s go-to order

 Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Bandra is a hub for celebrity favorite restaurants and the Pali Village Cafe is no exception! The poised and elegant Kareena Kapoor Khan is smitten by the rustic and intimate settings at this cozy cafe 

