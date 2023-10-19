Heading 3
IMD Warns Mumbai of Tej Cyclone
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning about weather changes in Maharashtra city to a possible cyclonic storm that is expected to develop in the Arabian Sea
The weather department on Monday said that as of now there is no cyclone in the Arabian Sea but weather experts are monitoring a low-pressure area that could develop into a cyclone in the next 48 hours
October to December is among the favorable periods for the development of cyclones in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea due to warmer ocean temperatures
If it develops into a tropical storm then it will be called as Tej Cyclone following the naming process
As of now, the chances of a cyclone is not very high. But, things can change in next few days
IMD said that if Cyclone Tej does form, it is likely to affect the weather in Mumbai, Pune and South Konkan regions
The weather department has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea along and off the Maharashtra coast and the south Gujarat coast
Following the arrival of cyclone, the temperature of the nights in Mumbai, Pune and other cities are likely to go down to a cooler 22-23 degree Celsius
Once the cyclones are over the central parts of the Arabian Sea, their preferred track is towards Somalia, the Gulf of Aden, Yemen, and Oman
Meanwhile, Mumbai on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius, the highest mercury level in the month of October so far this year
