Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Trending

OCTOBER 19, 2023

IMD Warns Mumbai of Tej Cyclone

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning about weather changes in Maharashtra city to a possible cyclonic storm that is expected to develop in the Arabian Sea

#1

Image Source: Pexels 

The weather department on Monday said that as of now there is no cyclone in the Arabian Sea but weather experts are monitoring a low-pressure area that could develop into a cyclone in the next 48 hours 

#2

Image Source: Pexels 

October to December is among the favorable periods for the development of cyclones in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea due to warmer ocean temperatures 

#3

Image Source: Pexels 

If it develops into a tropical storm then it will be called as Tej Cyclone following the naming process

#4

Image Source: Pexels 

As of now, the chances of a cyclone is not very high. But, things can change in next few days

#5

Image Source: Pexels 

IMD said that if Cyclone Tej does form, it is likely to affect the weather in Mumbai, Pune and South Konkan regions 

#6

Image Source: Pexels 

The weather department has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea along and off the Maharashtra coast and the south Gujarat coast

#7

Image Source: Pexels 

Following the arrival of cyclone, the temperature of the nights in Mumbai, Pune and other cities are likely to go down to a cooler 22-23 degree Celsius

#8

Image Source: Pexels 

Once the cyclones are over the central parts of the Arabian Sea, their preferred track is towards Somalia, the Gulf of Aden, Yemen, and Oman

#9

Image Source: Pexels 

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius, the highest mercury level in the month of October so far this year

#10

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here