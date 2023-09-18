Heading 3

Kankana Das

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 18, 2023

Importance and rules of Ganesh Chaturthi fasting

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most popular Hindu festivals and is celebrated with incredible fanfare across Maharashtra

Image: Pexels 

The grand festival

This auspicious occasion marks the birth of the beloved son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great fervour and devotion to seek Lord's divine grace and blessing

The Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi

Image: Pexels 

The rituals

Image: Pexels 

The ritual typically begins with the 'stapna' or installation of the Ganesha idol and decorating homes to welcome Lord Ganesha to usher  positivity and prosperity

The sacred tale associated with Ganesh Chaturthi narrates the story of Lord Ganesha's birth and it's also one of the rituals to read or hear the sacred tale or vrat katha

The sacred tale

Image: Pexels 

Fasting on Ganesh Chaturthi

Image: Pexels 

Fasting on Ganesh Chaturthi is a common practice among devotees seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings

Fasting is believed to purify the body and mind, allowing devotees to connect more deeply with the deity

Importance of fasting 

Image: Pexels 

Some devotees observe a complete fast, abstaining from food and water until the puja is completed

Complete fast

Image: Pexels 

Many devotees also observe partial fast, consuming only fruits, milk, and non-grain items


Image: Pexels 

Partial fast

Devotees strictly refrain from consuming non-vegetarian food and alcohol. It is believed those who fast on this occasion are blessed with health, wealth and prosperity

Restricted food

Image: Pexels 

Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi is a festival that symbolizes new beginnings, wisdom, and the removal of obstacles 

Festival of new beginnings

Image: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here