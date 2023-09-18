Importance and rules of Ganesh Chaturthi fasting

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most popular Hindu festivals and is celebrated with incredible fanfare across Maharashtra
Image: Pexels
The grand festival
This auspicious occasion marks the birth of the beloved son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great fervour and devotion to seek Lord's divine grace and blessing
The Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi
Image: Pexels
The rituals
Image: Pexels
The ritual typically begins with the 'stapna' or installation of the Ganesha idol and decorating homes to welcome Lord Ganesha to usher positivity and prosperity
The sacred tale associated with Ganesh Chaturthi narrates the story of Lord Ganesha's birth and it's also one of the rituals to read or hear the sacred tale or vrat katha
The sacred tale
Image: Pexels
Fasting on Ganesh Chaturthi
Image: Pexels
Fasting on Ganesh Chaturthi is a common practice among devotees seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings
Fasting is believed to purify the body and mind, allowing devotees to connect more deeply with the deity
Importance of fasting
Image: Pexels
Some devotees observe a complete fast, abstaining from food and water until the puja is completed
Complete fast
Image: Pexels
Many devotees also observe partial fast, consuming only fruits, milk, and non-grain items
Image: Pexels
Partial fast
Devotees strictly refrain from consuming non-vegetarian food and alcohol. It is believed those who fast on this occasion are blessed with health, wealth and prosperity
Restricted food
Image: Pexels
Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi is a festival that symbolizes new beginnings, wisdom, and the removal of obstacles