Butter is rich in vitamins A, E, D, and K, as well as minerals like calcium, phosphorus, and selenium
High in nutrients
Butter is a good source of cholesterol, which is important for brain function and the production of hormones
Good for brain health
Butter can enhance the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins and minerals, making it easier for the body to utilize them
Enhances nutrient absorption
Butter is a good source of energy and can help fuel the body during physical activity
Provides energy
Butter is a good source of vitamin K, which is important for maintaining bone health and preventing osteoporosis
Supports bone health
Butter is rich in fatty acids that can help improve skin health and moisturize dry skin
Promotes healthy skin
Butter contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that can support immune function and reduce the risk of chronic diseases
Supports immune function
Butter contains butyric acid, which supports digestive health by nourishing the cells in the digestive tract
Good for digestion
Butter contains conjugated linoleic acid, which has been shown to help with weight management by reducing body fat
Can help with weight management
Butter is a flavorful ingredient that can enhance the taste of foods and make them more enjoyable to eat
Enhances flavor
