Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

april 17, 2024

In Jamnagar? Explore These 10 spots

Situated 4 km from Jamanar, Swaminarayan temple is a brown marble temple surrounded by gardens and lawns

Swaminarayan temple

Image Source: Freepik

This beautiful lake is located near Lakhota Fort standing in the middle of the city where you can take some time to relax and watch birds

Lakhota Lake

Image Source: Freepik

One of the popular places in Jamnagar, this temple is believed to fulfill the wishes of devotees

Mota Ashapura Maa Temple

Image Source: Freepik

Among the best tourist attractions in Jamnagar, this place is now famous as the Lakhota Museum giving all archaeological and historical details

Lakhota Fort

Image Source: Freepik

Also known as Bala Hanuman Sankirtan Mandir located on the southeast shore of Ranmal Lake in Jamnagar features statues of Hanuman, Ram, Sita, and Lakshmana

Bala Hanuman Temple

Image Source: Freepik

Khijadiya Bird Santuary Spread over 6 square km, lets you explore various bird species including the endangered ones such as the Darter, Black-headed ibis, and Dalmatian pelican

Khijadiya Bird Santuary

Image Source: Freepik

Situated on the edge of Jamnagar-Dwarka highway is one of the best places to enjoy some quiet time and can stay in their rest homes

Aradhana Dham

Image Source: Freepik

The state highway from Jamnagar to Dwarka is a quick way to reach Bet Dwarka and explore ancient temples 

Bet Dwarka

Image Source: Freepik

The place located approx 26 km from the city, has fascinating white sandy beaches, gentle waves, and calm air to enjoy a beach getaway

Balachadi Beach

Image Source: Freepik

Constructed between 1907-1915, this palace is built in Indo-Saracenic architectural style and features some amazing portraits and paintings

Pratap Vilas Palace

Image Source: Freepik

Note: The images used in the story are only for representational purposes

Disclaimer

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here