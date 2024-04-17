Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
april 17, 2024
In Jamnagar? Explore These 10 spots
Situated 4 km from Jamanar, Swaminarayan temple is a brown marble temple surrounded by gardens and lawns
Swaminarayan temple
This beautiful lake is located near Lakhota Fort standing in the middle of the city where you can take some time to relax and watch birds
Lakhota Lake
One of the popular places in Jamnagar, this temple is believed to fulfill the wishes of devotees
Mota Ashapura Maa Temple
Among the best tourist attractions in Jamnagar, this place is now famous as the Lakhota Museum giving all archaeological and historical details
Lakhota Fort
Also known as Bala Hanuman Sankirtan Mandir located on the southeast shore of Ranmal Lake in Jamnagar features statues of Hanuman, Ram, Sita, and Lakshmana
Bala Hanuman Temple
Khijadiya Bird Santuary Spread over 6 square km, lets you explore various bird species including the endangered ones such as the Darter, Black-headed ibis, and Dalmatian pelican
Khijadiya Bird Santuary
Situated on the edge of Jamnagar-Dwarka highway is one of the best places to enjoy some quiet time and can stay in their rest homes
Aradhana Dham
The state highway from Jamnagar to Dwarka is a quick way to reach Bet Dwarka and explore ancient temples
Bet Dwarka
The place located approx 26 km from the city, has fascinating white sandy beaches, gentle waves, and calm air to enjoy a beach getaway
Balachadi Beach
Constructed between 1907-1915, this palace is built in Indo-Saracenic architectural style and features some amazing portraits and paintings
Pratap Vilas Palace
Note: The images used in the story are only for representational purposes
Disclaimer
