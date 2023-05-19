mAY 19, 2023
Incredible Benefits Of Fenugreek
According to the National Library Of Medicine US, fenugreek has some incredible benefits. Check out
Fenugreek, a superfood
Fenugreek (Trigonella foenum-graecum) is a clover-like herb that belongs to the pea family
What is fenugreek?
Fenugreek seeds are considered full of nutrition. They contain a good amount of fiber and minerals like iron and manganese, and they are a good source of antioxidants
Nutrition facts about fenugreek
Fenugreek is rich in fiber, which promotes an increased feeling of fullness, which in turn leads to less food intake
Can aid in weight loss
Fenugreek is known to be helpful for lactating mothers as it increases breast milk production
Promotes breast milk production
The testosterone hormone plays a vital role in the overall wellbeing of the body and in nurturing sexual drive
Boosts testosterone secretion
Fenugreek seeds contain soluble fiber and other chemicals that may not only slow digestion but also slow the body's absorption of carbohydrates and sugar
Helps in diabetes treatment
Fenugreek has traditionally been used to treat scalp conditions
Could support a healthy scalp
Fenugreek seeds have anti-inflammatory agents
Reduces inflammation
Among other fenugreek benefits for women, this one is beneficial for females who have to bear menstrual pain every month
Reduces menstrual cramps
