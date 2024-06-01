Incredible Inventions by Indians

Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose demonstrated the first wireless communication in 1895, laying the groundwork for the development of radio
Wireless Communication
Ayurveda, an ancient system of medicine and healing, was developed over 3,000 years ago in India. It focuses on natural therapies and balancing the body, mind, and spirit
Ayurveda
The game of Snakes and Ladders originated in ancient India as "Moksha Patam." It was used to teach moral lessons, with ladders representing virtues and snakes representing vices
Snakes and Ladders
The first known cataract surgery was performed by the ancient Indian physician Sushruta, often regarded as the "Father of Surgery"
Cataract Surgery
The word "shampoo" originates from the Hindi word "chāmpo," and the concept of hair washing with herbs and natural ingredients was practiced in India long before it became popular worldwide
Shampoo
Chess, one of the world’s most popular strategic games, originated in India during the Gupta Empire. It was known as Chaturanga, which means "four divisions of the military"
Chess
Yoga
Yoga, an ancient practice originating in India over 5,000 years ago, combines physical postures, breathing exercises, and meditation to promote mental and physical well-being. It is widely practiced around the world today
Buttons were first used in the Indus Valley Civilization for ornamental purposes, made from seashells, and have been found in archaeological sites dating back to 2000 BCE
Buttons
The ancient Indians invented ink using natural sources, such as plant extracts and minerals, around the 4th century BCE, contributing significantly to writing and documentation
Ink
The ancient Indus Valley Civilization, dating back to 1500 BCE, used rulers made of ivory. These rulers were marked with precise measurements, demonstrating an advanced understanding of mathematics and engineering