Indian celebs who are Geminis

Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram

The actress was born on June 8, 1975

Shilpa Shetty

The Bollywood actress was born on June 9, 1985

Image: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

The Bollywood filmmaker was born on May 25, 1962

Image: Karan Johar's Instagram

Karan Johar

Ekta Kapoor is a TV producer who was born on June 7, 1975

Image: Ekta Kapoor's Instagram

Ekta Kapoor

Jennifer Winget

Image: Jennifer Winget's Instagram

The actress was born on May 30, 1985

Image: Ameesha Patel's Instagram

Ameesha Patel

The Indian actress was born on the 9th of June, 1976

The Indian actress who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil films was born on June 19 in 1985

Kajal Aggarwal

Image: Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram

The Bollywood actress’ birthday is on 2nd June 1987

Sonakshi Sinha

Image: Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram

R Madhavan

Image: R Madhavan's Instagram

The actor who predominantly works in Tamil cinema was born on 1st June 1970

Image: Gautami Kapoor's Instagram

The Indian film and television actress was born on 21st June, 1974

Gautami Kapoor

