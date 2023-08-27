Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 27, 2023
Indian celebs who are Geminis
Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram
The actress was born on June 8, 1975
Shilpa Shetty
The Bollywood actress was born on June 9, 1985
Image: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
The Bollywood filmmaker was born on May 25, 1962
Image: Karan Johar's Instagram
Karan Johar
Ekta Kapoor is a TV producer who was born on June 7, 1975
Image: Ekta Kapoor's Instagram
Ekta Kapoor
Jennifer Winget
Image: Jennifer Winget's Instagram
The actress was born on May 30, 1985
Image: Ameesha Patel's Instagram
Ameesha Patel
The Indian actress was born on the 9th of June, 1976
The Indian actress who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil films was born on June 19 in 1985
Kajal Aggarwal
Image: Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram
The Bollywood actress’ birthday is on 2nd June 1987
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram
R Madhavan
Image: R Madhavan's Instagram
The actor who predominantly works in Tamil cinema was born on 1st June 1970
Image: Gautami Kapoor's Instagram
The Indian film and television actress was born on 21st June, 1974
Gautami Kapoor
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.