Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 31, 2023

Indian cities and their famous foods

Image: Pexels

Chole Bature is a famous dish in Delhi

Delhi

Rasgulla is a famous traditional sweet found in Kolkata

Image: Pexels

Kolkata

A famous sweet from Mysore is called Mysore Pak

Image: Pexels

Mysore

Vada Pav is a famous street food item in Mumbai

Image: Pexels

Mumbai

Chennai

Image: Pexels

Chennai is famous for Idli & Vada, a traditional south indian breakfast

Image: Pexels

Kochi

Kerala paratha and fish fry is famous coastal delicacy in the state

Hyderabad is famous for it’s dum biryani, the best of mughlai and awadhi cuisine

Hyderabad

Image: Pexels

Gustaba is a famous meatball curry served with a sweet kashmiri pulav

Kashmir

Image: Pexels

Panaji

Image: Pexels

Prawn Gassi is a famous seafood cuisine in Goa

Image: Pexels

