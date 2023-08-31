Heading 3
Indian cities and their famous foods
Image: Pexels
Chole Bature is a famous dish in Delhi
Delhi
Rasgulla is a famous traditional sweet found in Kolkata
Image: Pexels
Kolkata
A famous sweet from Mysore is called Mysore Pak
Image: Pexels
Mysore
Vada Pav is a famous street food item in Mumbai
Image: Pexels
Mumbai
Chennai
Image: Pexels
Chennai is famous for Idli & Vada, a traditional south indian breakfast
Image: Pexels
Kochi
Kerala paratha and fish fry is famous coastal delicacy in the state
Hyderabad is famous for it’s dum biryani, the best of mughlai and awadhi cuisine
Hyderabad
Image: Pexels
Gustaba is a famous meatball curry served with a sweet kashmiri pulav
Kashmir
Image: Pexels
Panaji
Image: Pexels
Prawn Gassi is a famous seafood cuisine in Goa
Image: Pexels
