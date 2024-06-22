Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
june 22, 2024
Indian destinations to visit in July 2024
Discover the land of mesmerizing beauty with scenic routes, Buddhist monasteries, and thrilling adventure activities
Ladakh
Image Source: Freepik
Visit the iconic pilgrimage site located at the base of snow-laden peaks in Uttarakhand, a spiritual haven for Hindus
Kedarnath
Image Source: Freepik
Step into an open-air museum at this UNESCO World Heritage Site in Karnataka, exploring the ruins of forts and temples
Hampi
Image Source: Freepik
Visit this bewitching French city, and explore the enchanting beaches and culinary delights for a memorable trip
Pondicherry
Image Source: Freepik
Experience the beauty of nature at this serene beach destination in Kerala, known for its calming surroundings and heavy monsoon rains
Alleppey
Image Source: Freepik
Escape the city chaos and lost in pristine views, lush meadows, and old monasteries of Spiti
Spiti
Image Source: Freepik
Get mesmerized by waterfalls, old forts, and historic temples in the Mahabaleshwar, an ideal hill station for a weekend getaway
Mahabaleshwar
Image Source: Freepik
Admire the picturesque setting where lush valleys and snow-kissed mountains look like a beautiful painting
Pahalgam
Image Source: Freepik
Known as the meadows of flowers, visit Gulmary to experience heaven in those white hills of Kashmir
Gulmarg
Image Source: Freepik
The perfect weekend getaway place in Rajasthan, Udaipur charms us with beautiful palaces and resorts
Udaipur
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.