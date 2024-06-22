Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

june 22, 2024

Indian destinations to visit in July 2024

Discover the land of mesmerizing beauty with scenic routes, Buddhist monasteries, and thrilling adventure activities

Ladakh

Visit the iconic pilgrimage site located at the base of snow-laden peaks in Uttarakhand, a spiritual haven for Hindus 

Kedarnath

Step into an open-air museum at this UNESCO World Heritage Site in Karnataka, exploring the ruins of forts and temples

Hampi

Visit this bewitching French city, and explore the enchanting beaches and culinary delights for a memorable trip

Pondicherry

Experience the beauty of nature at this serene beach destination in Kerala, known for its calming surroundings and heavy monsoon rains

Alleppey

Escape the city chaos and lost in pristine views, lush meadows, and old monasteries of Spiti

Spiti

Get mesmerized by waterfalls, old forts, and historic temples in the Mahabaleshwar, an ideal hill station for a weekend getaway

Mahabaleshwar

Admire the picturesque setting where lush valleys and snow-kissed mountains look like a beautiful painting

Pahalgam

Known as the meadows of flowers, visit Gulmary to experience heaven in those white hills of Kashmir

Gulmarg

The perfect weekend getaway place in Rajasthan, Udaipur charms us with beautiful palaces and resorts

Udaipur

