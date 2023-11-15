Heading 3

 Raina Reyaz 

lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 15, 2023

Indian fish recipes to try

This light and tangy Bengali fish curry combines tender fish pieces with mustard seeds, green chilies, and tomatoes, creating a harmonious blend of flavors

Bengali fish curry (Macher Jhol)

 Images Sources: Pexels 

Goan cuisine is famous for its spicy coconut-based curries. The Goan fish curry features fish in a flavorful gravy made from coconut milk, tamarind, and a mix of aromatic spices

Goan fish curry

 Images Sources: Pexels 

Hailing from the southern state of Kerala, Fish Moilee is a mild, creamy curry with coconut milk, turmeric, and curry leaves. It's a delight for those who prefer a less spicy but flavorful dish

Kerala fish moilee

 Images Sources: Pexels 

Punjabi cuisine takes a different approach with Amritsari fish, where fish fillets are marinated in a spiced gram flour batter and deep-fried to crispy perfection

 Images Sources: Pexels 

Punjabi amritsari fish

The coastal state of Maharashtra offers a fiery and aromatic fish curry with the use of Malvani masala, a rich blend of spices

Maharashtrian fish curry (Malvani fish)

 Images Sources: Pexels 

Assam's Masor Tenga is a sour fish curry made with tomatoes and elephant apple, providing a unique tangy flavor that's hard to resist

Assamese masor tenga

 Images Sources: Pexels 

If you're a fan of spicy food, Andhra fish curry is a must-try. It's known for its fiery red chili and tamarind-based gravy that'll leave your taste buds tingling

Andhra fish curry (Andhra chepala pulusu)

 Images Sources: Pexels 

This street food classic from Mumbai, Koliwada Fish Fry, features deep-fried fish marinated with a blend of spices and gram flour, creating a crunchy and flavorful exterior

Koliwada fish fry

 Images Sources: Pexels 

In Bihar, Macher Jhol takes on a distinctive taste with the use of panch phoron (five-spice blend) and an abundance of green chilies

Bihari fish curry (Macher Jhol)

 Images Sources: Pexels 

Meen Kuzhambu is a rich and tangy fish curry from Tamil Nadu, featuring a medley of spices and tamarind that adds depth to the flavour 

Tamil Nadu meen kuzhambu

 Images Sources: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here