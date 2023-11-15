Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
NOVEMBER 15, 2023
Indian fish recipes to try
This light and tangy Bengali fish curry combines tender fish pieces with mustard seeds, green chilies, and tomatoes, creating a harmonious blend of flavors
Bengali fish curry (Macher Jhol)
Images Sources: Pexels
Goan cuisine is famous for its spicy coconut-based curries. The Goan fish curry features fish in a flavorful gravy made from coconut milk, tamarind, and a mix of aromatic spices
Goan fish curry
Images Sources: Pexels
Hailing from the southern state of Kerala, Fish Moilee is a mild, creamy curry with coconut milk, turmeric, and curry leaves. It's a delight for those who prefer a less spicy but flavorful dish
Kerala fish moilee
Images Sources: Pexels
Punjabi cuisine takes a different approach with Amritsari fish, where fish fillets are marinated in a spiced gram flour batter and deep-fried to crispy perfection
Images Sources: Pexels
Punjabi amritsari fish
The coastal state of Maharashtra offers a fiery and aromatic fish curry with the use of Malvani masala, a rich blend of spices
Maharashtrian fish curry (Malvani fish)
Images Sources: Pexels
Assam's Masor Tenga is a sour fish curry made with tomatoes and elephant apple, providing a unique tangy flavor that's hard to resist
Assamese masor tenga
Images Sources: Pexels
If you're a fan of spicy food, Andhra fish curry is a must-try. It's known for its fiery red chili and tamarind-based gravy that'll leave your taste buds tingling
Andhra fish curry (Andhra chepala pulusu)
Images Sources: Pexels
This street food classic from Mumbai, Koliwada Fish Fry, features deep-fried fish marinated with a blend of spices and gram flour, creating a crunchy and flavorful exterior
Koliwada fish fry
Images Sources: Pexels
In Bihar, Macher Jhol takes on a distinctive taste with the use of panch phoron (five-spice blend) and an abundance of green chilies
Bihari fish curry (Macher Jhol)
Images Sources: Pexels
Meen Kuzhambu is a rich and tangy fish curry from Tamil Nadu, featuring a medley of spices and tamarind that adds depth to the flavour
Tamil Nadu meen kuzhambu
Images Sources: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.