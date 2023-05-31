mAY 31, 2023
Indian foods with low calories
Indian food is rich in flavour with the added spices. The food is certainly tasty and here are some foods with low calories, apt to shed kilos
Indian food
The South Indian dish is full of fibre and proteins has low calories. It is often eaten in breakfast
Idli
Poha is an ideal Indian breakfast made of beaten rice has low oil content. It is the perfect low calorie snack
Poha
This dish is made of rava with vegetables like onion, tomato, capsicum and is lastly sprinkled with coriander. The food has low calories and is often eaten in breakfast
Upma
Another South Indian dish which is made from grinding lentils and rice together. It is best accompanied with coconut chutney
Dosa
The sabudana khichdi is often made during fasts and the dish has proteins and fibres which are good for the body. The process of making the dish is easy and it also has low calories
Sabudana khichdi
Bhel is a famous Indian street food made of puffed rice with onions, tomato, potatoes with indian flavoured chutneys. It is form of chat often had as a snack which is tangy and flavourful yet low calorie
Bhel
The sprouts salad is a healthy way of maintaining a diet. Add some veggies to the salad and it serves a nutritious portion
Sprouts salad
Soups are healthy and have nutritional values. The Tomato soup is the most preferred and made very often in Indian household and is rich in fibres
Soup
A gluten free brownie can be made using ragi. Dark chocolate has its additional benefits and brownie can be easily made without eggs or yeast
Eggless Ragi brownie
