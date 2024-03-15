Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 15, 2024
Indian Fruit Desserts To Try
A creamy, frozen dessert made with ripe mangoes, milk, sugar, and nuts
Mango Kulfi
Image Source: Freepik
A creamy dessert made with mixed fruits like bananas, apples, grapes, and pomegranate seeds, mixed with custard sauce
Fruit Custard
Image Source: Freepik
A South Indian dessert made with semolina, pineapple, ghee, sugar, and nuts, cooked to a pudding-like consistency
Pineapple Kesari
Image Source: Freepik
A creamy rice pudding flavored with ripe mango pulp and garnished with chopped nuts
Mango Phirni
Image Source: Freepik
A sweet pudding made with ripe papaya, ghee, sugar, and nuts, cooked until thick and garnished with pistachios
Image Source: Freepik
Papaya Halwa
A sweet semolina pudding made with ripe bananas, ghee, sugar, and flavored with cardamom and saffron
Banana Sheera
Image Source: Freepik
A rich and creamy rice pudding cooked with milk, sugar, and a variety of fruits such as apples, bananas, and raisins
Fruit Kheer
Image Source: Freepik
A traditional Kerala dessert made with ripe jackfruit, coconut milk, and jaggery
Jackfruit Payasam
Image Source: Freepik
Chikoo Ice Cream
Image Source: Freepik
Creamy ice cream infused with the sweet flavor of chikoo (sapodilla)
These desserts offer a fusion of traditional Indian flavors with the freshness and sweetness of various fruits
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.