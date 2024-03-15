Heading 3

Aditi Singh

March 15, 2024

Indian Fruit Desserts To Try

A creamy, frozen dessert made with ripe mangoes, milk, sugar, and nuts

Mango Kulfi

A creamy dessert made with mixed fruits like bananas, apples, grapes, and pomegranate seeds, mixed with custard sauce

Fruit Custard

A South Indian dessert made with semolina, pineapple, ghee, sugar, and nuts, cooked to a pudding-like consistency

Pineapple Kesari

A creamy rice pudding flavored with ripe mango pulp and garnished with chopped nuts

Mango Phirni

A sweet pudding made with ripe papaya, ghee, sugar, and nuts, cooked until thick and garnished with pistachios

Papaya Halwa

A sweet semolina pudding made with ripe bananas, ghee, sugar, and flavored with cardamom and saffron

Banana Sheera

A rich and creamy rice pudding cooked with milk, sugar, and a variety of fruits such as apples, bananas, and raisins

Fruit Kheer

A traditional Kerala dessert made with ripe jackfruit, coconut milk, and jaggery 

Jackfruit Payasam

Chikoo Ice Cream

Creamy ice cream infused with the sweet flavor of chikoo (sapodilla)

These desserts offer a fusion of traditional Indian flavors with the freshness and sweetness of various fruits

