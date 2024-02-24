Heading 3
Indian Fusion Street Food
Tacos filled with tender butter chicken, topped with onions, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime
Image Source: Pexels
Butter Chicken Tacos
French fries seasoned with Indian masala spices like cumin, coriander, and chili powder, served with chutneys or dipping sauces
Masala Fries
Image Source: Pexels
Naan bread topped with traditional pizza ingredients like cheese, tomato sauce, and various toppings like paneer, chicken tikka, or vegetables
Naan Pizza
Image Source: Pexels
Quesadillas filled with tandoori-spiced chicken or paneer, onions, peppers, and cheese, served with a side of mint yogurt sauce
Tandoori Quesadillas
Image Source: Pexels
Crumbled samosas topped with yogurt, chutneys, diced onions, tomatoes, and crunchy sev
Image Source: Pexels
Samosa Chaat
Mini sliders filled with spicy mashed vegetable bhaji served on buttered pav (bread rolls), topped with chopped onions and cilantro
Image Source: Pexels
Pav Bhaji Sliders
Classic Canadian poutine topped with rich Indian curry gravy and cheese curds
Curry Poutine
Image Source: Pexels
A fusion of Mumbai's favorite vada pav (potato fritter sandwich) and a burger, with a spicy potato patty served in a bun with chutneys and garnishes
Image Source: Pexels
Vada Pav Burger
Image Source: Pexels
A burrito filled with marinated and grilled chicken tikka, rice, beans, veggies, and Indian-inspired sauces like tikka masala or mango chutney
Chicken Tikka Burrito
A decadent dessert combining creamy cheesecake with the sweetness of gulab jamun
Image Source: Pexels
Gulab Jamun Cheesecake
