Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 24, 2024

Indian Fusion Street Food

Tacos filled with tender butter chicken, topped with onions, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime

Image Source: Pexels

Butter Chicken Tacos

French fries seasoned with Indian masala spices like cumin, coriander, and chili powder, served with chutneys or dipping sauces

Masala Fries

Image Source: Pexels

Naan bread topped with traditional pizza ingredients like cheese, tomato sauce, and various toppings like paneer, chicken tikka, or vegetables

Naan Pizza

Image Source: Pexels

Quesadillas filled with tandoori-spiced chicken or paneer, onions, peppers, and cheese, served with a side of mint yogurt sauce

Tandoori Quesadillas

Image Source: Pexels

Crumbled samosas topped with yogurt, chutneys, diced onions, tomatoes, and crunchy sev

Image Source: Pexels

Samosa Chaat

Mini sliders filled with spicy mashed vegetable bhaji served on buttered pav (bread rolls), topped with chopped onions and cilantro

Image Source: Pexels

Pav Bhaji Sliders

Classic Canadian poutine topped with rich Indian curry gravy and cheese curds

Curry Poutine

Image Source: Pexels

A fusion of Mumbai's favorite vada pav (potato fritter sandwich) and a burger, with a spicy potato patty served in a bun with chutneys and garnishes

Image Source: Pexels

Vada Pav Burger

Image Source: Pexels

A burrito filled with marinated and grilled chicken tikka, rice, beans, veggies, and Indian-inspired sauces like tikka masala or mango chutney

Chicken Tikka Burrito

 A decadent dessert combining creamy cheesecake with the sweetness of gulab jamun

Image Source: Pexels

Gulab Jamun Cheesecake

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here