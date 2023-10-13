Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

OCTOBER 13, 2023

Indian recipes for weight loss

Made with besan and basic veggies, it is not only nutritious but easy to make

Besan cheela

Image Source: Pexels 

The home-made sprout salad is the powerhouse of essential nutrients. You can prepare it with sprouted mung beans, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, and spices

Sprout salad

Image Source: Pexels 

Low in carbs and high in protein, it is an ideal addition to your weight loss diet

Oat Idli

Image Source: Pexels 

This dish is light and aromatic. It is easy to prepare and can be made weight loss friendly with simple tweaks

Coconut rice

Image Source: Pexels 

You will require only 10-15 mins to prepare Oats khichdi. Add all your favorite veggies to it and enjoy

 Oats Khichdi

Image Source: Pexels 

It has a low calorie count and is rich in protein, which is helpful in building and toning muscles

Bottlegourd juice

Image Source: Pexels 

This dish has low calories and high fiber content. It makes you full and reduces appetite

Daliya

Image Source: Pexels 

Since the body digests it slowly, it helps in burning more calories by keeping you satiated

Upma

Image Source: Pexels 

Egg bhurji is the Indian twist to scrambled eggs. It can satisfy your hunger easily, thereby promoting weight loss

Egg bhurji

Image Source: Pexels 

Made with grated cucumber and yogurt, and flavored with spices, it keeps you cool for a long time

Cucumber raita 

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here