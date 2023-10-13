Heading 3
OCTOBER 13, 2023
Indian recipes for weight loss
Made with besan and basic veggies, it is not only nutritious but easy to make
Besan cheela
The home-made sprout salad is the powerhouse of essential nutrients. You can prepare it with sprouted mung beans, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, and spices
Sprout salad
Low in carbs and high in protein, it is an ideal addition to your weight loss diet
Oat Idli
This dish is light and aromatic. It is easy to prepare and can be made weight loss friendly with simple tweaks
Coconut rice
You will require only 10-15 mins to prepare Oats khichdi. Add all your favorite veggies to it and enjoy
Oats Khichdi
It has a low calorie count and is rich in protein, which is helpful in building and toning muscles
Bottlegourd juice
This dish has low calories and high fiber content. It makes you full and reduces appetite
Daliya
Since the body digests it slowly, it helps in burning more calories by keeping you satiated
Upma
Egg bhurji is the Indian twist to scrambled eggs. It can satisfy your hunger easily, thereby promoting weight loss
Egg bhurji
Made with grated cucumber and yogurt, and flavored with spices, it keeps you cool for a long time
Cucumber raita
