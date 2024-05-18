Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
may 18, 2024
Indian-Style Roti Pizza Recipe
Begin the process by taking a wheat flour in a bowl and add salt to it
Preparation for dough
Image Source: Freepik
Add some oil to the wheat flour and knead it to make a soft dough for the roti, and keep it aside
Make smooth dough
Image Source: Freepik
Chop veggies like tomatoes, onions, and capsicum, and keep the pizza sauce ready
Chop veggies
Image Source: Freepik
Prepare a small ball from the dough, sprinkle it with flour, and flatten it
Make roti
Image Source: Freepik
Spread 1 tablespoon pizza sauce on the roti, and layer it with onions, tomatoes, capsicum, and olives
Image Source: Freepik
Spread roti pizza
Take another roti, place it on the first roti, and seal the edges gently
Take another roti
Image Source: Freepik
Take the tawa and heat it to cook the roti, and then place the roti on it to cook it
Heat it
Image Source: Freepik
Flip the paratha, and sprinkle some cheese, oregano, and chili flakes over it
Flip it
Image Source: Freepik
Slice it
Image Source: Freepik
Take the cutter, and slice the roti pizza into triangle shape
Serve this hot and tasty roti pizza and enjoy a mouthwatering meal
Serve and Enjoy!
Image Source: Freepik
