may 18, 2024

Indian-Style Roti Pizza Recipe

Begin the process by taking a wheat flour in a bowl and add salt to it 

Preparation for dough

Add some oil to the wheat flour and knead it to make a soft dough for the roti, and keep it aside

Make smooth dough

Chop veggies like tomatoes, onions, and capsicum, and keep the pizza sauce ready

Chop veggies

Prepare a small ball from the dough, sprinkle it with flour, and flatten it 

Make roti

Spread 1 tablespoon pizza sauce on the roti, and layer it with onions, tomatoes, capsicum, and olives

Spread roti pizza

Take another roti, place it on the first roti, and seal the edges gently

Take another roti

Take the tawa and heat it to cook the roti, and then place the roti on it to cook it

Heat it

Flip the paratha, and sprinkle some cheese, oregano, and chili flakes over it 

Flip it

Slice it

Take the cutter, and slice the roti pizza into triangle shape

Serve this hot and tasty roti pizza and enjoy a mouthwatering meal

Serve and Enjoy!

