Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

april 16, 2024

India’s 10 Adventure Sports Spots

Fly like a bird in the sky over the picturesque landscapes of Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh, known for its paragliding adventures

Paragliding, Bir Billing

Image Source: Freepik

Uttarakhand offers thrilling treks like Chopta-Chandrashila, Kedarnath, and Valley of Flowers, perfect for nature lovers and adventure seekers

Trekking, Uttarakhand

Image Source: Freepik

Experience the ultimate adrenaline rush by jumping off a height of 83 ft in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Bungee Jumping, Rishikesh

Image Source: Freepik

Feel the excitement of tackling rapid waves while river rafting in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, a perfect thrilling water adventure

River Rafting, Rishikesh

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy the freezing temperature and walk on the frozen Zanskar River during the challenging Chadar trek in Ladakh

Chadar Trek, Ladakh

Image Source: Freepik

Dive into the crystal-clear waters of the andaman, explore vibrant coral reef, turtle, and marine life, and get an unforgettable underwater adventure

Scuba Diving, andaman

Image Source: Freepik

Slide down the snow-covered slopes, and enjoy breathtaking views of the Himalayas while skiing in Gulmarg, Kashmir

Skiing, Gulmarg, Kashmir

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy the thrilling jungle safari in Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand, and spot the majestic Royal Bengal Tiger

Safari, Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

Image Source: Freepik

Explore the hidden wonders of Meghalaya’s ancient caves, filled with natural beauty and mystery

Caving, Meghalaya

Image Source: Freepik

Experience the rocky terrains of Madhya Pradesh’s Satpura mountains and enjoy rock climbing adventures in scenic locations like Pachmarhi, Jabalpur, and Chanderi

Rock climbing, Madhya Pradesh

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here