India’s 10 Most Celebrated Festivals

This festival of lights is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains, marking the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya by lighting diyas and fireworks

Diwali

This 9-day festival in India is celebrated with all enthusiasm by performing puja and enjoying events like Garba and Dandiya Raas

Navratri

The festival celebrates the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana with Ram Leela performances and burning Ravana’s figure

Dussehra

Holi- the festival of colors, celebrates the win of good over evil, and the arrival of spring, by playing with colors, and water, and enjoying sweets

Holi

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated for the birth of Lord Krishna, when devotees fast, sing devotional songs, pray at temples, and also enjoy handi fod

Krishna Janmashtami

Onam- the harvest festival celebrated in Kerala to welcome King Mahabali with cultural performance, floral decorations, and feasting

Onam

This auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated for 10 days by idolizing the Ganesh statue and enjoying sweets like Modak

Ganesh Chaturthi

Eid-Ul-Fitr

Eid-Ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, where Muslims fast for a month. At this festival, people wear new clothes, offer prayers, and exchange gifts

Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri honors Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s union, when devotees fast, visit temples, and worship

Gurpurab

Gurpurab celebrates the birth of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. During this time all Gurudhwaras are decorated and Sikh people gather to offer prayers and enjoy the meal

