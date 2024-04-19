Heading 3
APRIL 19, 2024
India’s 10 Most Celebrated Festivals
This festival of lights is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains, marking the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya by lighting diyas and fireworks
Diwali
This 9-day festival in India is celebrated with all enthusiasm by performing puja and enjoying events like Garba and Dandiya Raas
Navratri
The festival celebrates the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana with Ram Leela performances and burning Ravana’s figure
Dussehra
Holi- the festival of colors, celebrates the win of good over evil, and the arrival of spring, by playing with colors, and water, and enjoying sweets
Holi
Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated for the birth of Lord Krishna, when devotees fast, sing devotional songs, pray at temples, and also enjoy handi fod
Krishna Janmashtami
Onam- the harvest festival celebrated in Kerala to welcome King Mahabali with cultural performance, floral decorations, and feasting
Onam
This auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated for 10 days by idolizing the Ganesh statue and enjoying sweets like Modak
Ganesh Chaturthi
Eid-Ul-Fitr
Eid-Ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, where Muslims fast for a month. At this festival, people wear new clothes, offer prayers, and exchange gifts
Mahashivratri
Mahashivratri honors Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s union, when devotees fast, visit temples, and worship
Gurpurab
Gurpurab celebrates the birth of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. During this time all Gurudhwaras are decorated and Sikh people gather to offer prayers and enjoy the meal
