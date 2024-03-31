Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
MARCH 31, 2024
India’s Spellbinding Wonders
Beautiful Meadows, serene lakes and a challenging trek; this place is surely for every travel enthusiast
Aru Valley, Jammu and Kashmir
Image Source: pexels
This place will enchant you with lush tea gardens, cascading waterfalls and serene hills
Munnar Valley, Kerala
Image Source: pexels
Best place to trek with serene hills and a beautiful landscape
Dzukou Valley, Nagaland-Manipur Border
Image Source: pexels
The white blanket of sand will surely swoon you over
Kutch, Gujarat
Image Source: pexels
A hidden gem, known for its geographical and cultural richness and beauty
Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh
Image Source: pexels
Popularly known as Mini Switzerland, Khajjar has pristine lakes, beautiful hills and adventure sports
Khajjar, Himachal Pradesh
Image Source: pexels
Historically relevant, culturally diverse and a beautiful landscape, Hampi should be your next vacay destination
Hampi, Karnataka
Image Source: pexels
The place consists of Lush green fields with the world’s largest river island
Majuli, Assam
Image Source: pexels
A 3-in-1 gem with monasteries, sand dunes and a high-altitude desert
Nubra Valley, Ladakh
Image Source: pexels
India is rich in spellbinding wonders with cultural diversity, historical sites, and natural beauty, thus making it a mesmerizing destination for travelers
Image Source: pexels
