Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
july 14, 2024
Indirect Ways to propose a best friend
"I really enjoy spending time with you. Have you ever thought about us being more than friends?"
#1
Image Source: Pexels
"You make me so happy. Do you think we could ever be more than friends?"
#2
Image Source: Pexels
"I've been thinking a lot about us. Do you ever see us as something more?"
#3
Image Source: Pexels
"You're the most important person in my life. Do you think we could be more than friends?"
#4
Image Source: Pexels
"I feel a special connection with you. Do you ever feel the same?"
#5
Image Source: Pexels
"We have such an amazing bond. Do you think it could be something more?"
Image Source: Pexels
#6
"I always look forward to our time together. Have you ever imagined us as a couple?"
#7
Image Source: Pexels
"You're my favorite person. Do you think we could ever be together in a different way?”
#8
Image Source: Pexels
"I can't imagine my life without you. Do you think we could be more than just friends?"
#9
Image Source: Pexels
"You've been on my mind a lot lately. Have you ever thought about us as a couple?"
#10
Image Source: Pexels
