Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

july 14, 2024

Indirect Ways to propose a best friend 

"I really enjoy spending time with you. Have you ever thought about us being more than friends?" 

"You make me so happy. Do you think we could ever be more than friends?" 

"I've been thinking a lot about us. Do you ever see us as something more?" 

"You're the most important person in my life. Do you think we could be more than friends?"

 "I feel a special connection with you. Do you ever feel the same?"

"We have such an amazing bond. Do you think it could be something more?" 

"I always look forward to our time together. Have you ever imagined us as a couple?"

"You're my favorite person. Do you think we could ever be together in a different way?”

"I can't imagine my life without you. Do you think we could be more than just friends?" 

"You've been on my mind a lot lately. Have you ever thought about us as a couple?" 

