Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 11, 2024

Indo-Chinese Recipes to Try

Crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a spicy, tangy sauce

Gobi Manchurian

Image Source: pexels

Tender chicken pieces cooked with onions, bell peppers, and chili sauce

 Chili Chicken

Image Source: pexels

 Stir-fried noodles cooked with assorted vegetables, sauces, and sometimes meat or tofu

Hakka Noodles

Image Source: pexels

Vegetable balls fried and then tossed in a flavorful sauce

Vegetable Manchurian

Image Source: pexels

Fried rice cooked with spicy Schezwan sauce, vegetables, and sometimes chicken or shrimp

Image Source: pexels

 Schezwan Fried Rice

Paneer cooked with onions, bell peppers, and chili sauce

Chilli Paneer

Image Source: pexels

Spicy and flavorful chicken dish cooked with Szechuan sauce and vegetables

Szechuan Chicken

Image Source: pexels

Crispy chicken pieces tossed in a spicy, tangy sauce

Dragon Chicken

Image Source: pexels

Triple Schezwan Rice

Image Source: pexels

 A combination of fried rice, noodles, and Manchurian balls tossed in Schezwan sauce

A popular starter made with sweet corn, vegetables, and sometimes chicken, flavored with spices and soy sauce

 Sweet Corn Soup

Image Source: pexels

