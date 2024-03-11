Heading 3
Aditi Singh
March 11, 2024
Indo-Chinese Recipes to Try
Crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a spicy, tangy sauce
Gobi Manchurian
Tender chicken pieces cooked with onions, bell peppers, and chili sauce
Chili Chicken
Stir-fried noodles cooked with assorted vegetables, sauces, and sometimes meat or tofu
Hakka Noodles
Vegetable balls fried and then tossed in a flavorful sauce
Vegetable Manchurian
Fried rice cooked with spicy Schezwan sauce, vegetables, and sometimes chicken or shrimp
Schezwan Fried Rice
Paneer cooked with onions, bell peppers, and chili sauce
Chilli Paneer
Spicy and flavorful chicken dish cooked with Szechuan sauce and vegetables
Szechuan Chicken
Crispy chicken pieces tossed in a spicy, tangy sauce
Dragon Chicken
Triple Schezwan Rice
A combination of fried rice, noodles, and Manchurian balls tossed in Schezwan sauce
A popular starter made with sweet corn, vegetables, and sometimes chicken, flavored with spices and soy sauce
Sweet Corn Soup
