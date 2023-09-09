Indoor plants that are beneficial 

It is the most common and popular indoor plant that can be found in almost every household. It is said that Money Plant brings wealth and good luck
Money Plant
Image: Pexels
Since the leaves are narrow and long, resembling a spider's legs, the plant is commonly known as a Spider Plant. It is beneficial in adsorbing the toxic elements present in the air and making it harmless
Spider Plant
Image: Pexels
It is a popular plant that one can find commonly in houses. Snake plant not only absorbs harmful toxins from the air but are also believed to bring good luck
Snake Plant
Image: Pexels
Rubber Plant is said to be good for wealth, money, and prosperity. These plants are also decorative and can be placed indoors for good luck
Rubber Plant
Image: Pexels
Elephant Ear Plant
Image: Pexels
It is considered auspicious and is a lucky indoor plant. Elephant Ear Plants are also used to treat insect stings as they avoid redness and prevent swelling
The name itself signifies that the plant attracts good luck and prosperity. The number of bamboo stalks represents how many blessings one offers to the other. Lucky Bamboo is a symbol of good health as well
Lucky Bamboo
Image: Pexels
The indoor plant attracts positive vibes and energies. Peace Lily requires low maintenance and helps in eliminating indoor air pollution. Further, it also brings good luck
Peace Lily
Image: Pexels
It can be referred to as a Feng Shui plant that favors positive energy and luck. Jade plant's leaves not only reflect good fortune but also radiate long-lasting friendship
Jade Plant
Image: Pexels
This indoor plant defines much of the aura of a household. It is sacred and symbolizes health and happiness. One can place it on the table, giving an aesthetic look to the surroundings
Peepal Bonsai
Image: Pexels
As per the beliefs, Boston Fern is known for clearing negativity and spreading positive energy. The plant brings a bright feel, making the household more lively