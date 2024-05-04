Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
MAY 04, 2024
Indulge in 10 Walnut recipes
Enjoy the tasty cakes prepared by mixing butter, sugar, eggs, and mashed bananas with milk, soda, oat flour and some chopped walnuts
Banana Walnut Cakes
Image Source: freepik
Toss green salad with chopped apples, roasted walnuts, and crumbled cheese, and add a twist of honey, pepper, vinegar, and salt for a sweet-tangy flavor
Apple walnut salad
Image Source: freepik
Melt chocolate, add walnuts, and sprinkle it with some sea salt for a delicious treat
Choco dip walnuts
Image Source: freepik
Mix oats, coconut, cranberries, walnuts, and other ingredients, and bake it for a nutritious bar
Walnut Granola Bars
Image Source: freepik
Saute onions and spices, mix with steamed kale, roasted walnuts, and raisins, dress with lime and salt, and serve it for a tasty treat
Image Source: freepik
Kale, walnuts, and raisin salad
Fry sesame seeds, onion, and garlic, add zucchini, and toasted walnuts, then stir in rice seasoned with salt, vinegar, and Dijon mustard
Zucchini Walnut fried rice
Image Source: freepik
Marinate chicken, coat with a mix of ground walnuts, and flour, sear, and bake, and enjoy it with honey-mustard dip
Walnut crusted chicken
Image Source: freepik
Walnut protein balls
Image Source: freepik
Blend dates, walnut butter, almonds, and other ingredients, stir in chocolate chips, perfect to have as a snack ball
Walnut cookies
Image Source: freepik
Combine flour, cocoa, sugar, butter, and roasted walnuts into a dough, and chill it overnight for a tasty treat
Melt chocolate with condensed milk, and vanilla, stir in roasted walnuts, refrigerate, then cut into tasty fudge pieces
Dark Chocolate Walnuts Fudge
Image Source: freepik
