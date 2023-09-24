Heading 3

Influence of yoga on B-town 

She is known for her svelte figure and age-defying looks. She attributes her fitness and vitality to a consistent yoga routine

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

Malaika Arora

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia Bhatt believes in the transformative power of yoga for the mind, body and soul. Despite her busy schedule, Alia makes time for yoga and meditation to destress

Regular yoga is how Sonam Kapoor manifests the way she looks. Radhika Kale trains Sonam Kapoor in yoga. When the actress began yoga, she loved aerial yoga because it allowed her more flexiblility

Sonam Kapoor 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Akshay Kumar

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram 

Akshay Kumar loves martial arts. His yoga guru, Suveer Balvi, has said that Akshay is like a yogi - he leads a disciplined life and is extremely focussed

The actress who has a DVD named Bipasha Basu: Love Yourself is one who not only works out in the gym and eats correct, but also regularly practices yoga to keep fit - physically and mentally

Bipasha Basu

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram 

She is good looking and she is so because of the hours of yoga that she does. The actress embraced yoga more than ten years ago. In fact, she says that it was yoga that gave her both mental and physical strength

Nargis Fakhri

Image: Nargis Fakhri Instagram 

The man with the melting good looks keeps himself in shape with not only cycling and basketball, but also with regular doses of yoga as well

Image: Siddharth Malhotra Instagram 

Sidharth Malhotra

"It was a love affair that started 15 years ago because I found that yoga worked for me more mentally," says Dutta

Lara Dutta

Image: Lara Dutta Instagram 

She is often credited with popularizing yoga among Bollywood celebrities. Shilpa's toned physique and radiant glow are a testament to the transformative power of yoga

Shilpa Shetty Kundra 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram 

Sara Ali Khan has been vocal about her weight-loss journey and how yoga played a significant role in it

Sara Ali Khan 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

