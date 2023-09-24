Influence of yoga on B-town 

She is known for her svelte figure and age-defying looks. She attributes her fitness and vitality to a consistent yoga routine
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt believes in the transformative power of yoga for the mind, body and soul. Despite her busy schedule, Alia makes time for yoga and meditation to destress
Regular yoga is how Sonam Kapoor manifests the way she looks. Radhika Kale trains Sonam Kapoor in yoga. When the actress began yoga, she loved aerial yoga because it allowed her more flexiblility
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Akshay Kumar
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Akshay Kumar loves martial arts. His yoga guru, Suveer Balvi, has said that Akshay is like a yogi - he leads a disciplined life and is extremely focussed
The actress who has a DVD named Bipasha Basu: Love Yourself is one who not only works out in the gym and eats correct, but also regularly practices yoga to keep fit - physically and mentally
Bipasha Basu
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
She is good looking and she is so because of the hours of yoga that she does. The actress embraced yoga more than ten years ago. In fact, she says that it was yoga that gave her both mental and physical strength
Nargis Fakhri
Image: Nargis Fakhri Instagram
The man with the melting good looks keeps himself in shape with not only cycling and basketball, but also with regular doses of yoga as well
Image: Siddharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra
"It was a love affair that started 15 years ago because I found that yoga worked for me more mentally," says Dutta
Lara Dutta
Image: Lara Dutta Instagram
She is often credited with popularizing yoga among Bollywood celebrities. Shilpa's toned physique and radiant glow are a testament to the transformative power of yoga
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Sara Ali Khan has been vocal about her weight-loss journey and how yoga played a significant role in it