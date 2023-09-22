Ingredients for bedtime beauty routine

If you’ve been neglecting your skin, it’s ideal to start a proper night-time skincare routine
Start now
Super skincare
Here are some super ingredients to use at night, to wake up to a dreamy skin
Pomegranates are an amazing natural anti-aging fruit. They're packed with antioxidants that fight aging caused by free radicals. Whether it's through eating or using the juice in face mask try and find products with pomegranate extract
Pick up that pomegranate
Say hello to salicylic acid
Salicylic acid is one of those anti-acne ingredients that can be found in most products. It helps to exfoliate pores and reduce the buildup of sebum that causes breakouts
Chia seeds are packed with vitamin E that helps revitalise the look and feel of skin while also improving the immune system
Chia seeds FTW
Niacinamide is a great brightener and moisturizer. Many creams include this ingredient as it helps to reduce the appearance of dark spots and pigmentation to give you an even complexion
Niacinamide
Almond oil is very common in many beauty products. Almonds naturally brighten skin and its oil helps to hydrate even the most stubborn dry skin
Almonds are awesome
Retinol makes the skin look young for longer, which is why it can be found in almost all anti-aging creams
Retinol is a must
Whether you like it or not, you must incorporate SPF into your daily routine. The good thing is that most products from makeup to day creams, often have SPF included
Sunscreen essentials
This one’s another great ingredient to look out for in your beauty products if you want a plump and supple skin. You may also see it listed as ceramides or fatty acids. They act as the glue that holds skin cells together giving you tighter and youthful looking skin