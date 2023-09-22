Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 22, 2023

Ingredients for bedtime beauty routine

If you’ve been neglecting your skin, it’s ideal to start a proper night-time skincare routine

Image: Pexels

Start now

Super skincare 

Image: Pexels

Here are some super ingredients to use at night, to wake up to a dreamy skin 

Pomegranates are an amazing natural anti-aging fruit. They're packed with antioxidants that fight aging caused by free radicals. Whether it's through eating or using the juice in face mask try and find products with pomegranate extract

Pick up that pomegranate

Image: Pexels

Say hello to salicylic acid

Image: Pexels

Salicylic acid is one of those anti-acne ingredients that can be found in most products. It helps to exfoliate pores and reduce the buildup of sebum that causes breakouts

Chia seeds are packed with vitamin E that helps revitalise the look and feel of skin while also improving the immune system

Chia seeds FTW

Image: Pexels

Niacinamide is a great brightener and moisturizer. Many creams include this ingredient as it helps to reduce the appearance of dark spots and pigmentation to give you an even complexion

Niacinamide

Image: Pexels

Almond oil is very common in many beauty products. Almonds naturally brighten skin and its oil helps to hydrate even the most stubborn dry skin

Image: Pexels

Almonds are awesome

Retinol makes the skin look young for longer, which is why it can be found in almost all anti-aging creams

Retinol is a must

Image: Pexels

Whether you like it or not, you must incorporate SPF into your daily routine. The good thing is that most products from makeup to day creams, often have SPF included

Sunscreen essentials

Image: Pexels

This one’s another great ingredient to look out for in your beauty products if you want a plump and supple skin. You may also see it listed as ceramides or fatty acids. They act as the glue that holds skin cells together giving you tighter and youthful looking skin

Lipids for that glow

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here