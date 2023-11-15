Heading 3

 Raina Reyaz 

lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 15, 2023

Inspirational books to read 

This enchanting novel follows Santiago, a shepherd boy, on his quest for treasure and self-discovery. Filled with wisdom and inspiration, The Alchemist encourages readers to pursue their dreams with unwavering determination

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

 Images Sources: Pexels 

Drawing from his experiences as a Holocaust survivor, Frankl explores the human search for purpose and meaning. This profound work is a testament to the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity

Man's Search for Meaning by Viktor E. Frankl

 Images Sources: Pexels 

James Clear delves into the science of habits, offering practical insights on how small changes can lead to remarkable results. Atomic Habits is a guide to building positive habits and breaking free from destructive ones

Atomic Habits by James Clear

 Images Sources: Pexels 

Tolle's spiritual guide invites readers to embrace the present moment and find peace in the now. The Power of Now is a transformative book that encourages mindfulness and self-discovery

 Images Sources: Pexels 

The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle

Tara Westover's memoir recounts her journey from growing up in a strict and abusive household. Educated is a compelling tale of resilience, education, and breaking free from societal expectations

Educated by Tara Westover

 Images Sources: Pexels 

Sinek explores the concept of starting with a clear Why to inspire and lead others. Filled with real-world examples, this book is a guide to finding purpose in your personal and professional endeavors

Start with Why by Simon Sinek

 Images Sources: Pexels 

Drawing from ancient Toltec wisdom, Ruiz presents four simple yet powerful agreements that can lead to personal freedom and a fulfilling life. The Four Agreements is a spiritual guide to living with integrity

The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz

 Images Sources: Pexels 

In her memoir, former First Lady Michelle Obama shares her personal journey, from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years in the White House. Becoming is an inspiring tale of resilience, authenticity, and the pursuit of one's identity

Becoming by Michelle Obama

 Images Sources: Pexels 

A poignant memoir by a neurosurgeon facing a terminal illness, When Breath Becomes Air is a reflection on life, mortality, and the pursuit of meaning. Kalanithi's eloquent writing explores the intersection of science and human experience

When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

 Images Sources: Pexels 

Gilbert, the author of Eat, Pray, Love, explores the creative process and invites readers to embrace their creativity fearlessly. Big Magic is a source of inspiration for anyone seeking to lead a more creative and fulfilling life

Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert

 Images Sources: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here