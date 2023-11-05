Heading 3

Inspirational quotes by Powerful women

November 5, 2023

 "Take criticism seriously, but not personally. If there is truth or merit in the criticism, try to learn from it. Otherwise, let it roll right off you." - Hillary Clinton

 "In politics, if you want anything said, ask a man; if you want anything done, ask a woman." - Margaret Thatcher 

“You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.” - Maya Angelou

“I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong." - Audrey Hepburn

"The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud." - Coco Chanel

“You have to believe in yourself when no one else does.” - Serena Williams

"Don’t compromise yourself. You are all you’ve got. There is no yesterday, no tomorrow, it’s all the same day." - Janis Joplin 

 "Anything is possible if you've got enough nerve." - J.K Rowling 

“Love yourself first and everything else falls into line.” - Lucille Ball

“My mother told me to be a lady. And for her, that meant be your own person, be independent.” — Ruth Bader Ginsburg

