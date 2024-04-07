Heading 3
Aditi Singh
APRIL 07, 2024
Inspirational Quotes on Perseverance
“Fall Seven Times and Stand Up Eight”
Japanese Proverb
“Courage Doesn’t Always Roar. Sometimes courage is the quiet voice at the end of the day saying, I will try again tomorrow”
Mary Anne Radmacher
“It's not that I'm so smart, it's just that I stay with problems longer”
Albert Einstein
“Many of life’s failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up”
Thomas Edison
“Failure is only the opportunity to begin again, this time more intelligently”
Henry Ford
“A failure is not always a mistake. It may simply be the best one can do under the circumstances. The real mistake is to stop trying”
B.F. Skinner
“Ask yourself this question: Will this matter a year from now?”
Richard Carlson
“Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out”
Robert Collier
Confucius
“It does not matter how slowly you go so long as you do not stop”
“Never confuse a single defeat with a final defeat”
Scott Fitzgerald
